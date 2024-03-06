The top five hardest hits by Cardinals in 2023

I am trying to figure out how to write this opening paragraph for this idea I had for this post, but I feel like the title sort of lays it out pretty clearly, huh? Paul Goldschmidt hit the first home run of the Spring for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, clobbering the ball over 105 mph and 410 feet. It felt like as good as a time as any to look at all the Cardinals’ hardest hits from 2023.

Basically after about an hour of fumbling trying to figure out where to look, I finally tried the search feature on Baseball Savant and plugged in some parameters to give me the hardest hits by exit velocity by members of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. I cannot overstate how clumsy this was — probably the biggest obstacle in any research I conduct is my inability to navigate the simple tools I am so graciously provided. I think I finally was able to achieve my desired results and I thought they were pretty fun to watch so I wanted to share them with you all!

5. Jordan Walker: 114.3 mph on June 7 against Jon Gray of the Texas Rangers

In a 2-0 count in the top of the ninth inning, the Cardinals held on to 1-0 lead over the Rangers. Walker clobbered a ground over 114 mph through the right side of the infield for a single.

4. Willson Contreras: 114.4 mph on July 20 against Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs

The Cardinals catcher got the Cardinals on the board in the top of the first inning against the Cubs with a two-out RBI double into left field.

3. Willson Contreras: 114.7 mph on September 18 against Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers

Contreras hit his twentieth homer of the season on an 0-1 slider the miss over the heart of the plate from Peralta to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

2. Taylor Motter: 114.8 mph on April 4 against Dylan Dodd of the Atlanta Braves

Motter smacked a line drive to left field on a 1-0 fastball down the middle of the plate for a double to put two on for Cardinals in the bottom of the fifth down 4-1.

And the hardest hit of 2023 is....

Willson Contreras: 115.1 mph on April 16 against Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Down 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Contreras hit a double to left with the bases empty and one out. Sort of an anticlimactic hardest hit.

Some other interesting notes about the Cardinals Exit Velocity:

Though he did not have a hit in the top five while Contreras had three, Paul Goldschmidt was actually tied with Willson Contreras last season for the top average exit velocity on the team among qualified hitters.

Goldschmidt had the highest hard hit % on the team among qualified hitters at 50.8% while Contreras was third at 46.9%. While Contreras hit more balls harder than Goldschmidt, Goldschmidt hit the ball hard more consistently.

At 117.5 mph Contreras has the highest maximum exit velocity among Cardinals hitters. It was again off Marcus Stroman, but this time resulted in a groundout after a diving play by shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Not a lot of analysis on this one, but I hope you enjoyed watching some of these — I linked to the list of Cardinals hits by exit velocity from Baseball Savant. If you click on the row, it will expand to show more info and in the far right of the row there will be an icon to watch the video. You can also modify the search parameters to look up whatever else you might be curious about, too! Share in the comments if you find anything interesting!