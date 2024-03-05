We interrupt this programming to freak the heck out about Sonny Gray - A Hunt and Peck

Look, I think it is safe to say we are all worried about the St. Louis Cardinals starting pitching depth (or perhaps lack thereof). We were worried before the Cardinals probable top starter Sonny Gray went down in Spring Training with an injury and are certainly worried after.

The most concerning part about this video to me? This head shake from Matt Carpenter:

The grimace. The dismissal. It is a veteran headshake. The headshake of a man that has looked the devil in the eye and told him to turn up the heat. That is a man doomed to hold up the heavens for eternity and saw it as a training opportunity. That head shake is worth 1000 words.

Some good news on the injury, relatively is speaking, is that it is just a mild strain and hopefully that means it isn’t one of those lingering hamstring injuries that lasts anywhere from six weeks to six years. Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch:

Sonny Gray has a “mild” hamstring strain, per Mozeliak. Getting him ready for opening day is now “in question” and “challenging.”



Starting year on IL is possible.https://t.co/obeDe1MfrB — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 5, 2024

In line for his rotation spot as of now looks to be Matthew Liberatore or Zach Thompson. I couldn’t possibly venture to guess who is more likely of the two. I think Thompson had the better 2023 season, but Liberatore started to look good toward the end of the season. Of course, it is a new year entirely so maybe Spring Training performance will weigh heavily. Or maybe the Cardinals sign another starter and this speculation is moot, though per Katie Woo of The Athletic, that is probably not an avenue they will take:

Also included: Mozeliak's answer to @LWorthySports question about adding pitching depth in the wake of Gray's injury:



“I definitely feel (adding pitching depth) is not something that is required at this point. ... If something changes, we’d have to look at it differently." https://t.co/MJcWHEvRjY — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 5, 2024

Regardless, it is bad news for the Cardinals, but it is something that can be overcome as of now. Still, I wanted to give Cardinals fans a space to freak the heck out, to voice their concern into the void and let them wash away down the virtual river. Here, I’ll go first.

WHAT IN THE HECKING HECK DO YOU MEAN SONNY GRAY IS HURT? HE IS SUPPOSED TO BE THE GUY THIS YEAR HE WAS GOING TO START OPENING DAY HE WAS GOING TO PLAY HEART AND SOUL ON THE PIANO HE WAS GOING TO DO MY TAXES THIS IS WHY EVERYONE SAID THEY SHOULD PURSUE MORE DEPTH AT STARTING PITCHING AND NOW LIKE ICARUS FLYING TOO CLOSE THE SUN THE WAX WINGS HAVE BEGUN TO MELT LIKE COME THE HECK ON AND THEN OF COURSE JORDAN MONTGOMERY IS JUST SITTING OUT THERE WAITING TO BE SIGNED HOW ABOUT KICKING THE TIRES THERE MAYBE JUST A THOUGHT? THIS IS JUST TERRIBLE NEWS SIGN EVERYONE SIGN NO ONE SIGN THEM ALL SIGN THE MALL CALL THE BUTCHER CALL THE BAKER CALL THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU GET SOME HOT WATER GET SOME DISINFECTANT GET SOME IODINE! OH WHAT A WORLD, WHAT A WORLD!

Ah. I feel better. It’ll probably be fine.

Brutal news: Initial imaging showed Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN. Giolito, who signed a two-year deal with Boston, may need surgery to repair the right-elbow damage. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 5, 2024

Every time he comes up to bat for #STLCards Thomas Saggese thinks about his mom Wendi, who died from breast cancer when he was a senior in high school. "She is always with me and she can be with me whenever I want her to be."https://t.co/NKEKHtigVe pic.twitter.com/R5qhiLheSf — Rob Rains (@RobRains) March 4, 2024

oh my god Jordan Walker really is the GOAT pic.twitter.com/MnImLL0ceQ — tim (@TimMitch13) March 5, 2024

