Lars Nootbaar is working on his swing - A Hunt and Peck

Per Baseball Savant, over 41% of the time Nolan Arenado is pulling the baseball. According to his spray chart, when Arenado pulls the ball he most likely hits it well. Most of his hits are to the pull side and of the balls in play that have an exit velocity over 100 mph, nearly all of them are pulled. Just look at the spray chart and heatmap below for yourself:

So when Lars Nootbaar became interested in changing his swing to be more powerful when pulling the ball, he had a pretty good idea of which teammate to go to. Per Katie Woo of the Athletic:

“I knew I had a flaw. Who hits the ball really well into the air, pull-side? Nolan Arenado does. Probably a good guy to lean on for that.”



You’re going to see a new swing from Lars Nootbaar this year. Here’s why and how Nolan and Jonah Arenado helped.https://t.co/8KPP8hQuBm — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 1, 2024

For comparison, let’s look at Nootbaar’s spray heatmap (just a reminder that Nootbaar is lefthanded, so his pull-side will be opposite Arenado’s):

The difference is striking — according to Baseball Savant, Nootbaar pulled the ball just 32% of the time in 2023. Arenado pulled nearly 47% of the balls he hit in play last season.

The big question is: What can we expect to see from Nootbaar in 2024 after this change? It is not an easy question to answer — if players could just change their swing to get whatever result they wanted, then they would all just do that, yeah? But we can try to guess based on what the desired outcome is. Per Woo, according to Jonah Arenado, Nolan’s brother, the focus was with “staying behind the baseball and not sliding or moving forward.” The hope is this will change Nootbaar’s swing path and allow him to hit the ball harder and most likely pull the ball more. Nootbaar hit 14 home runs in 2023: three were opposite field, three were up the middle, and eight were pulled. More notably to me about his spray chart, though, is that most of his flyouts are to the opposite field where a larger percentage of balls in play that were pulled went for hits. If Nootbaar is able to convert some of those flyball outs in the opposite field to hits on the pull side — well that would make him a very good hitter, indeed, wouldn’t it?

Cardinals: How Nolan Arenado and his brother helped Lars Nootbaar revamp his swing | The Athletic | Katie Woo

what else is going on in baseball...

Giants sign Matt Chapman to 3-year, $54 million deal | ESPN | Buster Olney

The Weakest Spots Among Better-Positioned Contenders | Fangraphs | Jay Jaffe

These Three Hitters Can Hit Their Peak Projection in 2024 | Fangraphs | Esteban Rivera

Kris Bryant left the spotlight behind in Chicago; in Colorado, his burden is different | The Athletic | Sam Blum

what the cardinals are up to...

Cardinals P Sonny Gray’s start cut short by tight hamstring | ESPN | Associated Press

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

SB Nation Reacts results: How many games do you think the Pirates win in 2024? | Bucs Dugout | Darren Yuvan