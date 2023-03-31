 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

My favorite moments from Opening Day - A Hunt and Peck

It was a great day, indeed!

By lil_scooter93
Toronto Blue Jays v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals dropped their first game of the season to the Toronto Blue Jays. Connor has it covered with the recap. While the result of the game didn’t quite turn out the way we might have hoped, a lot of cool stuff still happened! Without further ado, here are some of my favorite moments from Opening Day in St. Louis.

Adam Wainwright deserves the world

Certainly most of you have heard this by now, but Adam Wainwright surprised everyone when it was announced he would sing the National Anthem before the game. This isn’t the first time we have heard Waino sing, but this is likely the biggest crowd he has sang in front of. There was no chance the charismatic veteran was going to do a bad job, but even if he didn’t sound good — there is probably not a more forgiving audience in the country for a Cardinals legend to sing in front of than Busch Stadium on Opening Day.

It apparently is a memory that almost wasn’t made, too. When asked about how he came to be the person singing the anthem, Waino said that he initially said no to the offer, but then changed his mind.

Jordan Walker deserves the world

The highly-touted Cardinals prospect experienced his first St. Louis Opening Day for his Major League debut and it was sure fun to watch from seeing him meeting the Clydesdales to getting his first hit.

The Cardinals offense deserves the world

The team lost the game, but the offense still put up 9 runs against a pretty good Blue Jays pitching staff and they did it up and down the order with a couple of dingers.

What a fun way to start the season. The Cardinals and Blue Jays are back at it on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are still available at StubHub, an SBNation partner.

