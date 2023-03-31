My favorite moments from Opening Day - A Hunt and Peck

The St. Louis Cardinals dropped their first game of the season to the Toronto Blue Jays. Connor has it covered with the recap. While the result of the game didn’t quite turn out the way we might have hoped, a lot of cool stuff still happened! Without further ado, here are some of my favorite moments from Opening Day in St. Louis.

Adam Wainwright deserves the world

Certainly most of you have heard this by now, but Adam Wainwright surprised everyone when it was announced he would sing the National Anthem before the game. This isn’t the first time we have heard Waino sing, but this is likely the biggest crowd he has sang in front of. There was no chance the charismatic veteran was going to do a bad job, but even if he didn’t sound good — there is probably not a more forgiving audience in the country for a Cardinals legend to sing in front of than Busch Stadium on Opening Day.

I asked Adam Wainwright if he planned to do anything special for today, his last opening day as a player.



He just smiled a smile that so many of us have seen so, so many times. So I asked a different way: “Nothing you’re gonna tell me, right?”



“Nothing I’m gonna tell you.” — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 30, 2023

It apparently is a memory that almost wasn’t made, too. When asked about how he came to be the person singing the anthem, Waino said that he initially said no to the offer, but then changed his mind.

Man… whew. Yesterday was an unforgettable moment for me. Thanks for always making me feel loved St Louis. I have loved being here with y’all through it all. Now, let’s go win this thing! @Cardinals #12in23 — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) March 31, 2023

Jordan Walker deserves the world

The highly-touted Cardinals prospect experienced his first St. Louis Opening Day for his Major League debut and it was sure fun to watch from seeing him meeting the Clydesdales to getting his first hit.

Arriving at the ballpark for Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/RPz7fXKO6b — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2023

Jordan Walker meet the Clydesdales! pic.twitter.com/8a0fFUvrHo — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2023

From the Cardinals ...



Jordan Walker is the youngest American-born player in MLB to record a hit since Bryce Harper on April 28, 2012



Walker is age 20 years, 312 days old



Harper was 19 years, 195 days old — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) March 30, 2023

1st at bat ✔️

1st hit ✔️



Jordan Walker is ready for the show! pic.twitter.com/mlBFTljl7v — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2023

Jordan Walker unleashed this seed at 100.2 mph.



That's the fastest throw measured by a #STLCards outfielder in the Statcast era (since 2015). pic.twitter.com/59p9JCHh7d — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 30, 2023

The Cardinals offense deserves the world

The team lost the game, but the offense still put up 9 runs against a pretty good Blue Jays pitching staff and they did it up and down the order with a couple of dingers.

That is 4 consecutive Opening Days with a home run for Tyler O'Neill, tying a major-league record! pic.twitter.com/TkUlMkG0YH — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2023

Donnie is that dude! pic.twitter.com/NCwx23wMBo — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2023

What a fun way to start the season. The Cardinals and Blue Jays are back at it on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are still available at StubHub, an SBNation partner.

what else is going on in baseball...

7 incredible facts, figures from a wild Opening Day | MLB

The Season Has Begun, but Verlander, Wainwright, Severino, and McKenzie Will Have to Wait | Fangraphs

Reflections on the Revolution in Minor League Labor Relations | Fangraphs

How new MLB rules impacted spring training | SBNation

what the cardinals are up to...

A heartfelt tribute to the Cardinals greats we've lost since last #OpeningDay. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/JmtWKTmhFz — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) March 30, 2023

Just as the X-rays on his right knee came back negative, Willson Contreras’ MRI was clean, #STLCards manager Oli Marmol said today.



The Cards catcher, who took a sinker off the shin guard, appears to have avoided serious injury, but the team is doing more testing on the knee. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 31, 2023

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the toronto blue jays

Blue Jays Win a Wild One | Bluebird Banter

the nl central

Cubs 4, Brewers 0: The complaint department is closed | Bleed Cubbie Blue

Did Hunter Greene throw a 105.2 mph fastball? | Red Reporter