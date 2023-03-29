A year ago the Cardinals signed Albert Pujols* - A Hunt and Peck

A year ago the St. Louis Cardinals signed 42-year-old veteran slugger Albert Pujols. While Pujols is a definite first-ballot Hall of Famer, at that time he hadn’t amassed positive fWAR since 2016. Even though the contract was pretty friendly at 1-year and $2.5 million, the move was considered about controversial — some folks didn’t like the Cardinals paying for what would essentially be a retirement tour.

Of course, we all know what happened next.

A year ago today, the @Cardinals signed @PujolsFive to a 1-year deal.



The rest is history...❤️ pic.twitter.com/6aUUqqEQdT — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) March 29, 2023

To be fair to the doubters, I think even optimists would admit they would have never predicted Albert Pujols to have the season he did. Even after the first half of the season the idea that something special was about to happen seemed like a impossibility. Until it wasn’t.

I found this video I think you all will enjoy that goes over what Pujols accomplished in not just his final season, but really the final two months of his final season. It isn’t too often we are able to see a once-in-a-generation talent pull off a run like that to end a season, but it sure is cool to see him do it wearing the Birds on the Bat once again.

what else is going on in baseball...

Is the New CBA Really Combating Service Time Manipulation? Sort Of. | Fangraphs

Szymborski’s 2023 Breakout Candidates: Pitchers | Fangraphs

2023 Opening Day lineups, pitchers, more | MLB

what the cardinals are up to...

The Cardinals Sign the Last Pitcher for Miles | Fangraphs

Ground grew busy. Arch getting cut into the grass. Opening day logo outlined waiting to be painted ...



Regular season baseball is almost here. pic.twitter.com/1mMzp2nj0D — Daniel Guerrero (@TheDanGuerrero) March 29, 2023

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

We’ve never rooted for a Cincinnati Reds team like this before | Red Reporter