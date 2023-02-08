Your favorite Cardinal that never made an All Star team - A Hunt and Peck

The St. Louis Cardinals Twitter recently asked Cardinals fans a pretty fun prompt that I thought we might enjoy discussing here.

He may have never made an All-Star team, but _____________ was always one of my favorite Cardinals players. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 7, 2023

It was a tougher prompt for me than I thought it would be. Most of my favorite players ended up making at least one All Star team — my first thought was Ray Lankford, one of my favorite Cardinals of all time, but he made an All Star team in 1997. A surprise to me was that Jose Oquendo was never named to an All Star team. While most of his seasons were just above replacement level, he was a pretty highly-regarded player with the Cardinals that famously played every position. 1989 was his best season where he slashed .291/.375/.372 for 5.7 fWAR. Per fWAR he was the eleventh most valuable qualified position player that season, but still was not named to the All Star team.

A few other answers I saw were Kolten Wong, So Taguchi, and Mike Shannon. None of those players had really put up All Star numbers, but all three were part of some pretty famous Cardinals moments that would put them to the top of someone’s favorite player list.

There is still time for Wong to make an All Star team and get kicked of this list, but I sure am glad this gave me an excuse to watch them again.

what else is going on in baseball...

Pitch timer, shift restrictions among announced rule changes for ‘23 | MLB.com

A behind-the-scenes look at how the pitch timer works | MLB.com

A Tale of Two Fastballs | Fangraphs

what the cardinals are up to...

Why road to playoffs could be tougher for Cards in ‘23 | MLB.com

Cardinals top 20 prospects 2023: Keith Law ranks St. Louis’ minor league farm system | The Athletic (paywall)

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

Ways Kroger could sponsor the Cincinnati Reds for $5 million | Red Reporter