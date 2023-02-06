Two weeks until Spring Training! - A Hunt and Peck

Today was a beautiful day and though we still have a few more doldrums of winter to endure, it was a nice reminder that Spring Training is only two weeks away! Pitchers and catchers for the St. Louis Cardinals will report in just ten days and players will certainly trickle in before then. In fact, some people look to be leaving very soon:

Bags are packed. Truck is loaded.



We'll see you in Jupiter! | #CardsSpringTraining pic.twitter.com/CkGevkYNHM — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 6, 2023

There are few Spring Training storylines to be on the look for with the Cardinals. We have discussed quite a few:

All the Cardinals playing the World Baseball Classic and missing Spring Training

12 players in St. Louis Cardinals organization are set to play in the World Baseball Classic - A Hunt and Peck

Players attempting to bounce back from injury

What to expect from Tyler O’Neill in 2023

So Much Rests on Flaherty’s Shoulders

Highly rated prospects to watch this spring

Cards prospects to watch who could make 2023 MLB impact

Prospects We May See in the Majors: Outfielders

Jordan Walker is about to be your favorite player

Keep an eye out for Tink Hence

What are you looking forward to most about Spring Training? I think I am personally just excited to watch baseball again. These prospects have me more excited for baseball than I’ve been in a while!

what else is going on in baseball...

The Giants released their list of NRIs and hell yeah, Dollar Tree Ohtani, let's freaking go. pic.twitter.com/AEHOj0dGJX — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) February 6, 2023

Ronald Guzmán Attempting To Become Two-Way Player | MLBTradeRumors

You Can’t Fake Exit Velocity | Fangraphs

Day 4 of Caribbean Series full of nail-biters | MLB.com

Every team’s projected 2023 HR leader | MLB.com

what the cardinals are up to...

Cards honor Waino, Yadi with ‘Chase to 325’ documentary | MLB.com

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

Cubs invite top prospect Crow-Armstrong to spring camp | MLB.com