Two weeks until Spring Training! - A Hunt and Peck

Today was a beautiful day and though we still have a few more doldrums of winter to endure, it was a nice reminder that Spring Training is only two weeks away! Pitchers and catchers for the St. Louis Cardinals will report in just ten days and players will certainly trickle in before then. In fact, some people look to be leaving very soon:
Bags are packed. Truck is loaded.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 6, 2023
We'll see you in Jupiter! | #CardsSpringTraining pic.twitter.com/CkGevkYNHM
There are few Spring Training storylines to be on the look for with the Cardinals. We have discussed quite a few:
All the Cardinals playing the World Baseball Classic and missing Spring Training
12 players in St. Louis Cardinals organization are set to play in the World Baseball Classic - A Hunt and Peck
Players attempting to bounce back from injury
What to expect from Tyler O’Neill in 2023
So Much Rests on Flaherty’s Shoulders
Highly rated prospects to watch this spring
Cards prospects to watch who could make 2023 MLB impact
Prospects We May See in the Majors: Outfielders
Jordan Walker is about to be your favorite player
Keep an eye out for Tink Hence
What are you looking forward to most about Spring Training? I think I am personally just excited to watch baseball again. These prospects have me more excited for baseball than I’ve been in a while!
The Giants released their list of NRIs and hell yeah, Dollar Tree Ohtani, let's freaking go. pic.twitter.com/AEHOj0dGJX— Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) February 6, 2023
Ronald Guzmán Attempting To Become Two-Way Player | MLBTradeRumors
You Can’t Fake Exit Velocity | Fangraphs
Day 4 of Caribbean Series full of nail-biters | MLB.com
Every team’s projected 2023 HR leader | MLB.com
Cards honor Waino, Yadi with ‘Chase to 325’ documentary | MLB.com
Cubs invite top prospect Crow-Armstrong to spring camp | MLB.com
