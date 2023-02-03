12 players in St. Louis Cardinals organization are set to play in the World Baseball Classic - A Hunt and Peck

The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins March 8. The tournament will feature 20 countries playing around the world in four pools of five different teams. The pools are:

Pool A: Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama

Playing in: Taichung, Taiwan

On: March 8-12

Pool B: Japan, Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic

Playing in: Tokyo, Japan

On: March 9-13

Pool C: United States, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain

Playing in: Phoenix, Arizona

On: March 11-15

Pool D: Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua

Playing in: Miami, Florida

On: March 11-15

The semi-finals will be played March 19-20 in Miami and the championship will also be in Miami on March 21.

I believe there is a limit on how many players from the same organization can participate and it looks like the Cardinals are getting close to it with 12 players so far on WBC rosters (that I could find). Here are the teams where you can watch some of your favorite players:

Dominican Republic

Génesis Cabrera, pitcher

Great Britian

Matt Koperniak, outfielder

Italy

Andre Pallante, pitcher

Japan

Lars Nootbaar, outfielder

Panama

Wilfredo Pereira, pitcher

L. J. Jones, infielder

Iván Herrera, infielder

South Korea

Tommy Edman, infielder

United States

Nolan Arenado, infielder

Paul Goldschmidt, infielder

Miles Mikolas, pitcher

Adam Wainwright, pitcher

While there is some concern that so many players participating in the WCB will be a hurdle for the Cardinals in preparing to start the season, it does give a chance for some extended looks at younger players in Spring Training. Plus, it is unique experience that many players dream about doing.

Dreams do come true



Lars Nootbaar talks with @sarina about when he got the call to play for #TeamJapan in the @WBCBaseball! pic.twitter.com/RzatQMc6CY — Bally Sports (@BallySports) February 2, 2023

