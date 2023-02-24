The Cardinals Hall of Fame nominees... - A Hunt and Peck

The Cardinals have announced the 2023 Cardinals Hall of Fame nominees for fans to vote on...

Cardinals have officially announced this year’s Hall of Fame fan ballot candidates: Joaquin Andújar, Steve Carlton, David Freese, Matt Morris and Edgar Rentería.



Voting opens this weekend. One gets in. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 23, 2023

I was going to do a whole breakdown on their career WAR and Cardinals WAR, but then I saw that VanHicklestein already did all the hard work for me (with bWAR)!

Carlton really blows this thing up pic.twitter.com/WMq3PpuTJ6 — VHS (@VanHicklestein) February 23, 2023

There is a couple of ways fans can vote for this. Numbers-wise, David Freese probably has the weakest case, but how can you argue against this?

Steve Carlton has had the best career overall, but the Cardinals famously traded him before he became the dominating force on the mound everyone now knows him as.

Sorted by Cardinals Career pic.twitter.com/LXhHMoZO5o — VHS (@VanHicklestein) February 23, 2023

Matt Morris was the Cardinals ace in a Cardinals era where the pitching was sometimes overlooked, but contributed heavily to those 100+ win teams.

It is a tough call to make.

Poll Who would you vote for to make the Cardinals Hall of Fame? Joaquin Andújar

Steve Carlton

David Freese

Matt Morris

Edgar Rentería vote view results 9% Joaquin Andújar (13 votes)

17% Steve Carlton (25 votes)

25% David Freese (36 votes)

41% Matt Morris (58 votes)

5% Edgar Rentería (8 votes) 140 votes total Vote Now

