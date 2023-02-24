 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Cardinals Hall of Fame nominees... - A Hunt and Peck

Who will be the next to don the red jacket?

By lil_scooter93
St. Louis Cardinals Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cardinals have announced the 2023 Cardinals Hall of Fame nominees for fans to vote on...

I was going to do a whole breakdown on their career WAR and Cardinals WAR, but then I saw that VanHicklestein already did all the hard work for me (with bWAR)!

There is a couple of ways fans can vote for this. Numbers-wise, David Freese probably has the weakest case, but how can you argue against this?

Steve Carlton has had the best career overall, but the Cardinals famously traded him before he became the dominating force on the mound everyone now knows him as.

Matt Morris was the Cardinals ace in a Cardinals era where the pitching was sometimes overlooked, but contributed heavily to those 100+ win teams.

It is a tough call to make.

Who would you vote for to make the Cardinals Hall of Fame?

  • 9%
    Joaquin Andújar
    (13 votes)
  • 17%
    Steve Carlton
    (25 votes)
  • 25%
    David Freese
    (36 votes)
  • 41%
    Matt Morris
    (58 votes)
  • 5%
    Edgar Rentería
    (8 votes)
