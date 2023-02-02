Jordan Walker ranked fourth in MLB prospect rankings - A Hunt and Peck

The prospect rankings have been trickling out and the Cardinals have consistently had four players rank in the top 100. We will continue writing complete coverage on these exciting young players, but I thought it might be nice to have just their rankings in the various lists in one spot, so I complied it. Big shoutout to my friend Dan for helping me find some of these!
Jordan Walker
Rankings:
4, MLB
4, Baseball America
5, The Athletic (Keith Law)
12, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)
Masyn Winn
Rankings:
50, MLB
48, Baseball America
46, The Athletic (Keith Law)
27, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)
Tink Hence
Rankings:
77, MLB
47, Baseball America
63, The Athletic (Keith Law)
61, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)
Gordon Graceffo
Rankings:
79, MLB
Does not appear, Baseball America
66, The Athletic (Keith Law)
81, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)
BONUS:
Alec Burleson
Rankings:
91, MLB
Does not appear, Baseball America
Does not appear, The Athletic (Keith Law)
Does not appear, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)
Matthew Liberatore
Rankings:
Best prospects now in top 100, MLB
79, Baseball America
The ten MLB prospects who just missed Keith Law’s top 100, The Athletic (Keith Law)
Just missed, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)
Ivan Herrera
Rankings:
Does not appear, MLB
Does not appear, Baseball America
The ten MLB prospects who just missed Keith Law’s top 100, The Athletic (Keith Law)
89, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)
Most of these are behind a paywall, but I will link to them so that you might read the write-ups if you are subscribed. stlcardsfan4 did his own analysis of these players last week that you may read for free here. I also wrote a little bit about Tink Hence here and transcribed Jordan Walker’s press conference at Winter Warm-Up here.
Prospect Rankings 2023 | MLB.com
2023 Top 100 Prospect Rankings | Baseball America
Top 100 MLB prospects 2023: Keith Law’s rankings, with Corbin Carroll at No. 1 | The Athletic
Top 100 MLB prospects for 2023, according to Kiley McDaniel | ESPN Insider
2023 Top Prospects | The BOARD | Fangraphs
what else is going on in baseball...
One series to circle on each team’s schedule in ‘23 | MLB.com
‘Major League or bust’: Moore paves way for Black umps | MLB.com
Sliding Headfirst: Jaime Barría and the First-Pitch Slider | Fangraphs
Venezuela is hosting the Caribbean Series this year, and the field belongs in baseball heaven pic.twitter.com/TCE2fSSHRp— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 2, 2023
The last active professional athlete drafted by the Montreal Expos has officially retired pic.twitter.com/rZRveyeBtD— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) February 1, 2023
what the cardinals are up to...
Remembering Cardinals legend Red Schoendienst on his 100th birthday | KSDK
KNOW THINE ENEMY...
the nl central
Move from Angels to Brewers will help Janson Junk find his identity | Brew Crew Ball
Loading comments...