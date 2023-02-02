Jordan Walker ranked fourth in MLB prospect rankings - A Hunt and Peck

The prospect rankings have been trickling out and the Cardinals have consistently had four players rank in the top 100. We will continue writing complete coverage on these exciting young players, but I thought it might be nice to have just their rankings in the various lists in one spot, so I complied it. Big shoutout to my friend Dan for helping me find some of these!

Jordan Walker

Rankings:

4, MLB

4, Baseball America

5, The Athletic (Keith Law)

12, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)

Masyn Winn

Rankings:

50, MLB

48, Baseball America

46, The Athletic (Keith Law)

27, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)

Tink Hence

Rankings:

77, MLB

47, Baseball America

63, The Athletic (Keith Law)

61, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)

Gordon Graceffo

Rankings:

79, MLB

Does not appear, Baseball America

66, The Athletic (Keith Law)

81, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)

BONUS:

Alec Burleson

Rankings:

91, MLB

Does not appear, Baseball America

Does not appear, The Athletic (Keith Law)

Does not appear, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)

Matthew Liberatore

Rankings:

Best prospects now in top 100, MLB

79, Baseball America

The ten MLB prospects who just missed Keith Law’s top 100, The Athletic (Keith Law)

Just missed, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)

Ivan Herrera

Rankings:

Does not appear, MLB

Does not appear, Baseball America

The ten MLB prospects who just missed Keith Law’s top 100, The Athletic (Keith Law)

89, ESPN (Kiley McDaniel)

Most of these are behind a paywall, but I will link to them so that you might read the write-ups if you are subscribed. stlcardsfan4 did his own analysis of these players last week that you may read for free here. I also wrote a little bit about Tink Hence here and transcribed Jordan Walker’s press conference at Winter Warm-Up here.

