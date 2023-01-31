Dexter Fowler announces his retirement - A Hunt and Peck

Dexter Fowler was just one of those players that exuded joy. His kind eyes, brilliant smile, and wholesome spirit were all part of a natural charisma that made him one of the best-liked players in game. He would probably admit that his Cardinals career did not go exactly as he hoped on the field, but his upbeat personality and positive energy was something that injected some life into the Cardinals. Naturally, he penned a very kind retirement announcement that mentioned nice things about everywhere he had played.

Thank you to the fans.



Stay tuned for what’s next. pic.twitter.com/qZd84zge6Z — dexfowler.eth (@DexterFowler) January 31, 2023

Dexter Fowler was an easy player to cheer for and because of that it made it feel even sweeter when he came through on field...

