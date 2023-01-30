Watch Scott Rolen tell his parents he made the Hall of Fame - A Hunt and Peck

After a years-long campaign, Scott Rolen has finally been voted into the Hall of Fame! With 76.3% of the votes, Rolen was the only member to be voted in by the writers this year. He, along with Fred McGriff who was voted in unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee, will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on July 23. Rolen’s Hall of Fame case has already been discussed quite a bit. J.P. Hill wrote about it here and stlcardsfan4 broke it down here. We won’t unpack it all again here. Scott Rolen is a Hall of Famer, he is one of the best third baseman to play the game, and he deserves to be in the Hall. What I want to share with you now is this video of Scott Rolen telling his parents that he made it.

Scott Rolen got to tell his parents he's heading to Cooperstown ❤️



(via @Reds) pic.twitter.com/dpaqtdG0mD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 25, 2023

