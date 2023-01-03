The annual Scott Rolen for Hall of Fame post - A Hunt and Peck

Year after year I attempt to make the case that Scott Rolen should be elected to the Hall of Fame. Year after year we get closer, falling just 47 votes shy in 2022. I cannot give up now.

By now I am sure most baseball fans are aware of Scott Rolen’s Hall of Fame Credentials; he reached the WAR threshold, his peak seasons are in line with other Hall of Famers, he has the accolades, the World Series win, and is considered one of the best defensive third baseman of all time. I won’t go over all this again — you and I already know all of this. He has been on the ballot five times. Scott Rolen has waited his turn. 2023 is the time to vote in a top ten third baseman in baseball history.

The obligatory 2004 NLCS home run:

And a video of Rolen discussing his chances:

This lady is 95 years old and she’s still out here getting swings in. This is so awesome ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Tgz62GGM9j — Baseball (@mlbelites_) December 30, 2022

Carlos Correa’s broken deal with the Giants and new contract with the Mets, explained | SBNation

Bold predictions for the 2023 Cardinals | MLB

WBC NEWS - JAPAN



Lars Nootbaar is committed to play for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.



Born and raised in El Segundo, California, Nootbaar will be the first player in Samurai Japan HISTORY to be born outside of Japan. pic.twitter.com/vUZVJJUs7k — Shawn (@Shawn_Spradling) January 3, 2023

