Matt Holliday is no longer going to be Cardinals bench coach - A Hunt and Peck

If you are like me, it had not really quite dawned on you the Matt Holliday was hired to be the bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. In my defense, the hiring decision was only just announced in November so we have had less than two months to get used to the idea. And now, before it even began, the Matt Holliday returns a bench coach tour ends. Can you miss something you never had?

According to Holliday he declined the job in order to spend more time with his family, which of course is a very lovely and understandable reason, so while we may miss seeing him the dugout again, he will hopefully be having a lovely time with his family.

Matt Holliday's decision to resign as the #STLCards bench coach was strictly a family decision, deciding he wanted to spend more time with his kids. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2023

Matt Holliday’s resignation from the Cardinals bench coach job did not have anything to do with the Cardinals specifically, I’m told. Holliday’s decision came down to spending more time with his family. #STLCards — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) January 12, 2023

To replace Matt Holliday, the Cardinals have hired Joe McEwing. McEwing played two season with the Cardinals from 1998 through 1999. Cardinals fans might better remember Little Mac Land, which was a play on Big Mac Land, or McEwing’s errorless streak of 230 games. After his playing career he spent time as a coach in the White Sox organization an was their bench coach from 2017 through 2020 and was the third base coach in 2020.

