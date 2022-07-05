Adam Wainwright confirms future broadcasting plans (kind of) - A Hunt and Peck

As he approaches 41 years old Adam Wainwright is likely playing in his final season of professional baseball. During that time — seventeen seasons played, eighteen years total — he has been the man responsible for a lot of great Cardinals memories, on and off the field with his combination of athletic talent and charismatic personality. That mix of traits makes him a great fit to be a broadcaster and in his broadcasting debut during the 2021 MLB Postseason he proved that to everyone.

It seems like Waino does plan to pursue some type of a broadcasting role after his playing days are through. If you watched his segment with Jimmy “The Cat” Hayes as the two went on Waino’s patented “Day-After-Pitching-Old-Man-Walk” around Truist Park and if you are like me and are very invested in Waino, the Broadcaster, you might have noticed this interaction.

Waino: Yeah, I like the view from up here [the broadcast booth]... I like the view up here a lot better than I like it in there coaching.

Hayes: So you’re saying you’re not gonna coach?

Waino: That’s what I’m sayin’.

Hayes: I’m reading in-between the lines...

Waino: I thought I put that out there pretty blatantly.

So we won’t see Waino doing any coaching anytime soon it sounds like, but personally, I want to hear that man behind a microphone. I hope the Cardinals can make that happen!

