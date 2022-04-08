Busch Stadium Blueprint and trivia winners!

Earlier this week I kicked off a drawing to win a free Busch Stadium Blueprint or t-shirt. We received 225 submissions and I have drawn a winner. I sent the winner an e-mail, so check your e-mails!

Now, to the trivia. 174 of you participated in the trivia. I have your guesses and the correct answers. Let’s take a look!

The first question was:

Which pitcher has started the most Opening Days in Cardinals history?

I realized that I probably wrote this question confusingly — what I meant was Opening Day starts. 78% of you still got it right, though. The answer I was looking for was Bob Gibson, but Gibson and Adam Wainwright both have 17 seasons played on the team, so if you were thinking most Opening Days in general, either one would be right then.

Question 2:

How many Opening Day starts has the pitcher from the question above made?

You all were right again — 47% of respondents knew that Bob Gibson has made 10 Opening Day starts. Just behind him is Adam Wainwright with 6 (serious) as of today, passing Dizzy Dean and Chris Carpenter who had 5.

Question 3:

How many Opening Day starts will Adam Wainwright have made after his start on April 7?

Another great showing. 43 % of you correctly answered that Adam Wainwright has made 6 starts now.

Question 4:

How many Opening Day starts has Yadier Molina made?

Yadier Molina has started every season behind the plate for the Cardinals since 2005 for 17 seasons at the time I wrote the question and 18 after Opening Day on Thursday. 37% of you answered with 17.

Question 5:

Opening Day starts have Wainwright, Molina, and Albert Pujols made together?

Molina had 17 starts behind the plate from 2005-2021. Albert Pujols made 8 starts from 2004-2011, and Waino made 5 starts from 2009-2021, but none in 2010 or 2011. He did make one in 2009, though, which means until Thursday the trio only made one start together. If you added them all up to get 45, I applaud you and I am sorry I was not clearer on what I was asking — a half point for you.

Question 6:

How many more Opening Day starts will Wainwright, Molina, and Albert Pujols make together?

Of course there isn’t an answer for this yet, but it does seem like Opening Day on April 7 will be the three’s second and final start all together. I do want to point out one of my favorite answers which is “10, playing pickleball”. That is cute — I hope that happens.

I hope that was at least a little bit of fun! Don’t forget to get your cheap drink today from on the On the Run since that Cardinals scored six in their win yesterday! A big thanks to Ballpark BluePrints for sponsoring the giveaway and if you are interested in purchasing anything you can use code VIVA at checkout for 10% off.