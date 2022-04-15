Prospect Juan Yepez hit a ball to the moon - A Hunt and Peck

Back in 2017 the St. Louis Cardinals made a trade with the Atlanta Braves sending Matt Adams to Atlanta in return for Juan Yepez. Throughout his minor league career, the first baseman has hit and 2022 is shaping up to be more of the same. Watch this clip of Juan Yepez hitting a home run to the moon. H/T to Kyle Reis, prospect extraordinaire.
What did Yepez just do? @IntlPaperCo pic.twitter.com/mASkKHObVI— Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) April 14, 2022
JUAN YEPEZ DOES IT AGAIN— Kyle Reis (@kyler416) April 14, 2022
His 2nd homer of the evening. 108.5 MPH off of the bat off of the 97 MPH heater. DESTROYED pic.twitter.com/H5vnyL7pkt
He followed that up the next day with another moonshot.
JUAN YEPEZ HAS HIT ANOTHER HOMER— Kyle Reis (@kyler416) April 15, 2022
Dead Center. 109.6 off of the bat. pic.twitter.com/IAkqFhzYVT
Yepez is currently playing in AAA for the Memphis Redbirds and is on the Cardinals 40-man roster. Perhaps at some point this season we will see him on the big league team. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for more homers.
what else is going on in baseball...
Five international free agents who signed in January cracked organization Top 10 Prospects rankings.— Matt Eddy (@MattEddyBA) April 14, 2022
For more, check out these rankings:
Blue Jays
Cardinals
Nationals
Reds
White Sox https://t.co/8osAUjryQ9
Imperfect Circumstances Foiled Clayton Kershaw’s Perfect Game | FanGraphs Baseball
Jesús Luzardo Has Risen | FanGraphs Baseball
MLB has ruined their smartphone app | Bleed Cubbie Blue
Nationals’ Alcides Escobar got hit square in the beans on a pick-off throw | SBNation.com
what the cardinals are up to...
Describe this Albert Pujols steal attempt with one word #Cardinals #STLCards #MLBTwitter— BetFTW (@Bet_ForTheWin) April 14, 2022
pic.twitter.com/1QjIwC9nML
Before today, Albert Pujols' 13 stolen bases were the most of any MLB player who had not been caught stealing since the start of 2016.— Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) April 14, 2022
Tyler O’Neill’s arbitration hearing with #stlcards is set for the first week of May. They remain in conversations about a multi-year contract extension, but now “there’s a clear deadline,” he says.— Derrick Goold (@dgoold) April 14, 2022
More coming to @stltoday … https://t.co/W1mubSPF12
KNOW THINE ENEMY...
the milwaukee brewers
Series Preview: St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers | Brew Crew Ball
The Cardinals should play four games against the Brewers - A Series Preview | Viva El Birdos
the nl central
“Well, where are you gonna go?” | Red Reporter
viva el stuff...
Fanposts:
Opening Day 2022 | Viva El Birdos
April 15, 1985: Ozzie Smith announces new contract, homers in Cardinals’ home opener | Viva El Birdos
other things...
The NBA’s 9 best dunks this season, ranked | SBNation.com
Blues at Sabres preview: Keep the streak | St. Louis Game Time
Loading comments...