Prospect Juan Yepez hit a ball to the moon - A Hunt and Peck

This seems fun.

Fall Stars Game Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Back in 2017 the St. Louis Cardinals made a trade with the Atlanta Braves sending Matt Adams to Atlanta in return for Juan Yepez. Throughout his minor league career, the first baseman has hit and 2022 is shaping up to be more of the same. Watch this clip of Juan Yepez hitting a home run to the moon. H/T to Kyle Reis, prospect extraordinaire.

He followed that up the next day with another moonshot.

Yepez is currently playing in AAA for the Memphis Redbirds and is on the Cardinals 40-man roster. Perhaps at some point this season we will see him on the big league team. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for more homers.

