Prospect Juan Yepez hit a ball to the moon - A Hunt and Peck

Back in 2017 the St. Louis Cardinals made a trade with the Atlanta Braves sending Matt Adams to Atlanta in return for Juan Yepez. Throughout his minor league career, the first baseman has hit and 2022 is shaping up to be more of the same. Watch this clip of Juan Yepez hitting a home run to the moon. H/T to Kyle Reis, prospect extraordinaire.

JUAN YEPEZ DOES IT AGAIN

His 2nd homer of the evening. 108.5 MPH off of the bat off of the 97 MPH heater. DESTROYED pic.twitter.com/H5vnyL7pkt — Kyle Reis (@kyler416) April 14, 2022

He followed that up the next day with another moonshot.

JUAN YEPEZ HAS HIT ANOTHER HOMER



Dead Center. 109.6 off of the bat. pic.twitter.com/IAkqFhzYVT — Kyle Reis (@kyler416) April 15, 2022

Yepez is currently playing in AAA for the Memphis Redbirds and is on the Cardinals 40-man roster. Perhaps at some point this season we will see him on the big league team. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for more homers.

what the cardinals are up to...

Before today, Albert Pujols' 13 stolen bases were the most of any MLB player who had not been caught stealing since the start of 2016. — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) April 14, 2022

Tyler O’Neill’s arbitration hearing with #stlcards is set for the first week of May. They remain in conversations about a multi-year contract extension, but now “there’s a clear deadline,” he says.



More coming to @stltoday … https://t.co/W1mubSPF12 — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) April 14, 2022

