Cardinals avoid arbitration with Flaherty, Hudson - A Hunt and Peck

The Cardinals’ roster is starting to come together as the season quickly approaches. Of the seven arbitration eligible players, five have reached agreements with the team: Jack Flaherty, Giovanni Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson and Alex Reyes.

Source: Dakota Hudson, Cardinals settle at $1.05 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

Source: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals settle at $5 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

That leaves two players without agreements: Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill.

We have agreed to contracts with 5 arbitration eligible players: Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Alex Reyes.



Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill did not reach an agreement before the arbitration deadline. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 22, 2022

Bader asked for $4.8M, the StLCards at $3.8M — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 23, 2022

Tyler O’Neill filed at $4.15M, while the Cardinals countered at $3.4M. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 23, 2022

The next step for Bader and O’Neill involves meeting with an arbiter and making their cases while the Cardinals make theirs. The arbiter then decides between the two filings. Until then... there will be baseball (and Bader and O’Neill will be paid at the lower salary until the decision)!

One bit of technicality: because arbitration hearings take place during the season this year, players will be paid based on the lower of the two filed salaries to start the season. If the team loses the hearing, they must pay the player the difference to make good. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 23, 2022

what else is going on in baseball...

Randal Grichuk has been traded from the Blue Jays to the Rockies for Ramiel Tapia, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 24, 2022

what the cardinals are up to...

There’s been a gentleman in camp the last two days taking measurements and picking out fabrics for custom suits, and this morning, coaches and the clubhouse staff are in line to get measured.



Those suits are going on the tab of Yadier Molina. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 23, 2022

Paul DeJong just tattooed another ball.



107.3 mph off the bat.



That’s 3 of his last 4 ABs ending with batted balls > 100 mph. — Blake Newberry (@bt_newberry) March 22, 2022

Andrew Miller announces retirement | mlb.com

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

NEWS: The Reds are in agreement with free-agent outfielder Tommy Pham on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2023, according to a source. The deal is pending a physical. https://t.co/hjFs40XZcN — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) March 24, 2022

Cubs and Twins Add Much-needed Pitching Depth | Luke Hooper | FanGraphs Baseball

