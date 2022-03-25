 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cardinals avoid arbitration with Flaherty, Hudson - A Hunt and Peck

Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill will go to arbitration.

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals’ roster is starting to come together as the season quickly approaches. Of the seven arbitration eligible players, five have reached agreements with the team: Jack Flaherty, Giovanni Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson and Alex Reyes.

That leaves two players without agreements: Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill.

The next step for Bader and O’Neill involves meeting with an arbiter and making their cases while the Cardinals make theirs. The arbiter then decides between the two filings. Until then... there will be baseball (and Bader and O’Neill will be paid at the lower salary until the decision)!

Press release: Cardinals announce contract & arbitration details | mlb.com

