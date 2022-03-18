Spring Training? Spring Training! - A Hunt and Peck

It as been a looooooooong winter, but finally the end is in sight. The Player’s Association and Major League Baseball have agreed to a deal, the season starts April 7, and now it is finally time for Spring Training. So we are all ready, here is everything I could find about the Cardinals Spring Training preparations from “best shape of your life” (#BSOYL) to injuries to signings to roster battles.

UPDATES:

- Molina in camp Monday.

- Flaherty off site to meet in person with physician for second opinion on sore shoulder.

- Reyes no throw for two weeks, and then after rest move forward as part of extended spring.#stlcards — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 18, 2022

Lars Nootbaar goes from 68 to 21, Juan Yepez from 77 to 36, Drew VerHagen takes 34, Brendan Donovan takes 33. #BigDoings https://t.co/iMD7RLsRnY — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 14, 2022

.#STLCards starters are taking fly ball practice on this windy morning in Jupiter, Fla. It’s interesting that Tommy Edman & Nolan Gorman are sharing reps at 2B and Paul DeJong & Edmundo Sosa are splitting time at SS. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 15, 2022

Cardinals president of baseball ops John Mozeliak said Alex Reyes is getting an 'extended look' by medical staff and his belief is that it is related to Reyes' shoulder. Not a lot of info just yet, but not ideal. — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 14, 2022

Alex Reyes won’t be on opening day roster. He’s with Andrews now to get a injection to address shoulder soreness. Will set a return to throw schedule Friday. #stlcards — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 16, 2022

Jack Flaherty missed Day 2 of camp and went for further medical evaluation on his right shoulder. A team official confirmed the review, said it would have an update once their physicians have it completed and can create a plan of action. #stlcards — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 15, 2022

The Cardinals are awaiting a second opinion on the imaging from Jack Flaherty’s tests and will proceed from there. Oli Marmol said this morning he doesn’t know if Flaherty will be out a week or a month, but feels it’s not responsible to speculate until the opinion comes back. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 17, 2022

Dickerson signs for a one-year, $5 million deal with possibility of more based on incentives, source confirms. All pending physical, of course. https://t.co/XZSyH5idbk — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 17, 2022

Corey Dickerson’s deal with the #STLCards will be official pending a physical, and certainly creates an interesting dynamic when it comes to the OF, the DH and platoons/matchups. Oli Marmol is expected to implement more roster fluidity than his predecessors. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 17, 2022

Here’s the #STLCards spring opener lineup, fearing Carlson in the five-hole https://t.co/LG4l6Y77s3 — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 18, 2022

Justin Verlander vs. Adam Wainwright here in Jupiter today. Combined age: 79 years old. PA system is playing “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Here we are now, entertain us. pic.twitter.com/jyVsgdJHgZ — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) March 18, 2022

THE FANS HAVE SPOKEN



@MLBNow's #Top10RightNow 3B - tonight at 8pm ET on MLB Network pic.twitter.com/II9THQsOq2 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 17, 2022

The Competitive Balance rounds for the 2022 Draft are set.



These 15 teams will get an extra pick: https://t.co/5brzAbla44 pic.twitter.com/h6ZXrqU896 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 17, 2022

Freddie is off to LA!



Freddie Freeman, Dodgers reportedly agree to a 6-year deal, per https://t.co/Z3s2EpgF39's @mlbbowman. pic.twitter.com/L82evs0J9g — MLB (@MLB) March 17, 2022

Back to where it started! Royals in agreement with free-agent RHP Zack Greinke, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

I expect many MiLB fans and fans of the minors will appreciate this news. MLB has reverted to the long-time league names.https://t.co/GJnoyUDRud — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) March 16, 2022

Free-agent infielder Matt Carpenter in agreement with Rangers on minor league deal, source tells @TheAthletic. Carpenter had offers for a major-league deal from at least one other club, but decided to bet on himself for chance to play at home. He lives in Fort Worth, Tx. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 18, 2022

Carlos Martinez says goodbye to the #stlcards and hello to San Francisco. Righthander sought a chance to prove himself, prove his health after several seasons of seesaw from starter to reliever … pic.twitter.com/We84yawsYM — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 14, 2022

Ray Gibson reflects on coming out as Bob Gibson’s transgender son | Ken Schultz | Outsports

Why No. 27?



Seiya Suzuki:



“Mike Trout.”



[looks into camera]



“I love you.” — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 18, 2022

Meet Nick Wittgren | stlcardsfan4 | Viva El Birdos

