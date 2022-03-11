The Lockout is over! So now what? - A Hunt and Peck

As you might have heard Major League Baseball and the Player’s Association have reached an agreement meaning baseball is back! Opening Day will April 7. Our very own J. P. Hill has a comprehensive breakdown of the major parts of the agreement here. A few other minor points:

One interesting nugget in the new agreement: Starting in 2023, the schedule will feature fewer divisional games, and every team will play at least one series against every other opponent, including in the other league. The exact format is still being determined. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) March 10, 2022

MLB and the PA agreed to stage games or "tours" in the following places over the next five years, per source:



* Mexico

* Asia

* Puerto Rico

* the Dominican Republic

* London

* Paris — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 11, 2022

As for the Cardinals, there is work to be done right away. Here is what they are doing:

As of right now, #stlcards are going to have players go through physicals Sunday (and intake protocols).



First official workout of spring set for -- Monday. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 11, 2022

#stlcards players will have access to complex Friday morning -- and some players will be present right away, Mozeliak says. There will be some on-field activities. #cardinals #MLB — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 11, 2022

Spring training schedule is being rewritten, Mo says. Likely looks like four games on, off on the fifth, and playing just the local teams — Mets, Nats, Astros, Marlins. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 11, 2022

The #stlcards entire home schedule at Busch Stadium is unaffected and will remain as advertised for the 2022 regular season, says official.



Your fridge magnets are still good for home games.



Five road games -- two at Chicago, three at Pittsburgh -- must be added. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 11, 2022

Mo says part of the discussion over the next few days will be about the DH. Mentioned the balance between young guys “we’re excited about” and “short term solutions” on the market and a need to talk to agents. Sounds like looking outside, as expected. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 11, 2022

Free agency is back: the Cardinals announced they've agreed to a two-year deal with righty Drew Verhagen, who spent the last two seasons in Japan. Cards came out of the lockout needing some bullpen help. Verhagen provides depth their and in rotation. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 11, 2022

The Cardinal will also be going to London!

With MLB returning to London, #Cardinals are in line to host the #Cubs there in 2023, pending a finalized schedule, according to a source. Team is hopeful. It's obviously early with CBA fresh.



The two-game series between the rivals set for 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 11, 2022

Baseball is back folks, and it sounds pretty good!

what else is going on in baseball...

Based on our payroll projections at @fangraphs, the increase in the league minimum from $570.5K to $700K added ~$64M to payrolls. Here's every team's increase as it currently stands. More pre-arb players = bigger increase. pic.twitter.com/xfAoenhYpF — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) March 11, 2022

what the cardinals are up to...

the nl central

Cubs sign manager David Ross through 2024 with a club option through 2025. His contract had been set to expire after this season. Smart move, good man. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 11, 2022

