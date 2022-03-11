 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Lockout is over! So now what? - A Hunt and Peck

WOO!

By lil_scooter93
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
this is from the louisville cardinals game, but like... same, dude.
By Pat McDonogh / USA TODAY NETWORK

As you might have heard Major League Baseball and the Player’s Association have reached an agreement meaning baseball is back! Opening Day will April 7. Our very own J. P. Hill has a comprehensive breakdown of the major parts of the agreement here. A few other minor points:

As for the Cardinals, there is work to be done right away. Here is what they are doing:

The Cardinal will also be going to London!

Baseball is back folks, and it sounds pretty good!

