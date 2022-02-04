Negotiations slowing between MLB and MLBPA - A Hunt and Peck

A few weeks ago things were looking up for negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Players Association. The two sides were meeting and talking and submitting proposals. Now though, the talking has slowed and the two sides don’t seem to be close to reaching an agreement.

Sources: MLB has told the MLBPA it will not make a counter offer after MLB two days ago saying it would. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 3, 2022

Well, you've instituted a lockout, disappeared for six weeks, held three meetings total in two months, demanded that certain enormous areas of bargaining were non-negotiable, and moved not an inch on the other ones.



Clearly you've exhausted all options. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) February 3, 2022

J. P. Hill discussed the chances the season might delayed, concluding that the PA and MLB need to reach an agreement by around March 1. Hopefully to speed up the efforts to make this deadline MLB has requested the assistance of a federal mediator:

Major League Baseball today requested immediate assistance of a federal mediator to help resolve the sport’s lockout, sources told ESPN. Under their request, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service would help assist with the proceedings. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 3, 2022

Though in the past, that was not a good sign:

In 1994, federal mediators worked on baseball's work stoppage. https://t.co/rHshiHT9EM A month later, the World Series was canceled, and the resolution was still seven months away. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 3, 2022

FEDERAL MEDIATOR: So you, a literal monopoly that's exempt from antitrust laws, get to restrict the movement and earning power of your youngest employees, and you don't want any changes.



ROB MANFRED: Yes.



FEDERAL MEDIATOR: Alright, let me see what I can do. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) February 3, 2022

Let’s see what the mediator can do!

what else is going on in baseball...

Caribbean Series championship!



vs.



Colombia going for the massive upset and its first ever Caribbean Series title in only its third ever appearance; D.R. looking to win the tourney for the 22nd time (most ever) and 3rd year in a row



watch on ESPN Deportes or ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/hlnlt9fNSC — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) February 3, 2022

Willians Astudillo is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/6wNlTEWmX1 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 3, 2022

I would pay a good amount of money to watch baseball with mic’d up umps pic.twitter.com/PcwFGLKVPj — Baseball (@mlbelites_) February 2, 2022

what the cardinals are up to...

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

viva el stuff...

