Negotiations slowing between MLB and MLBPA - A Hunt and Peck

Will a deal be made by March?

Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A few weeks ago things were looking up for negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Players Association. The two sides were meeting and talking and submitting proposals. Now though, the talking has slowed and the two sides don’t seem to be close to reaching an agreement.

J. P. Hill discussed the chances the season might delayed, concluding that the PA and MLB need to reach an agreement by around March 1. Hopefully to speed up the efforts to make this deadline MLB has requested the assistance of a federal mediator:

Though in the past, that was not a good sign:

Let’s see what the mediator can do!

