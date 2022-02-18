More MLB lockout updates... - A Hunt and Peck

As a new aggregation column, Hunt and Peck has been a little slow during the MLB lockout. There isn’t much baseball news to aggregate when baseball is not really happening. We must persevere, though, and to do so we must report on what we can. It just so happens to be that pretty much reduces this post to being a weekly lockout update segment. As the deadline to reach a deal approaches, though, the intrigue around the lockout news grows.

Update: MLB told the MLBPA the date that a new CBA is needed by to start 2022 season on time is Feb. 28. Unclear if union agrees that is cut-off, but there cannot be much wiggle room, a few days at most. March 31 is opening day, and ST needs 4 weeks. @BNightengale mentioned 2/28. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 18, 2022

While exact plans are not finalized, MLB and the MLB Players Association intend to hold multiple bargaining sessions — perhaps every day — as early as Monday, sources told ESPN. Multiple owners and players expect to fly in for sessions leading up to MLB’s stated Feb. 28 deadline. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2022

Here is what has been happening at the meetings so far:

The meeting has ended. Union officials are underwhelmed. MLB made a large proposal (compiling some previous ones) on economics & otherwise. Pre-arb bonus pool went up $5 million, to $15m. Slight increases to CBT thresholds, no changes to CBT tax rates. Players will fully review. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 12, 2022

As part of MLB’s CBT proposal, thresholds go to: $214m, $214m, $216m, $218m, $222m.



(Previously: 214, 214, 214, 216, 220) — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 12, 2022

On league minimum salary, MLB made two proposals. One for a flat amount of $630,000 (and teams could pay more if they wish).



Or tiered proposal with an increase in year 3: now, $615k for 0-1 service time, $650k for 1-2 yrs, $725k for 2-3 yrs. Increase is in 2-3: used to be 700k — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 12, 2022

MLB argues for minor leaguers to stay unpaid in spring training: "It is the players that obtain the greater benefit from the training opportunities that they are afforded than the clubs, who actually just incur the cost of having to provide that training” https://t.co/md2BqNjr0X — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 12, 2022

Major League Baseball asked for the ability to eliminate hundreds of minor league playing jobs in its latest labor proposal, sources told ESPN. The league would not be allowed to implement the plan until after 2022.



Details, free and unlocked, at ESPN: https://t.co/ZkKNE7LhsG — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 15, 2022

A heads up if you are a MLB.tv subscriber — just in case the February 28 deadline isn’t reached:

MLB dot tee vee autorenewals are scheduled to process on March 1st. I don't know if they would still proceed with autorenew subscriptions given the lockout, but I disabled it anyway. — Stephanie Springer (@stephaniekays) February 13, 2022

what else is going on in baseball...

pic.twitter.com/QvcSjYiruu — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 11, 2022

Juan Soto: “Yes, they made me the offer a couple of months ago, before the lockout we have in baseball”.



"But right now, me and my agents think the best option is to go year after year and wait for free agency. My agent, Scott Boras, is in control of that situation," he added. https://t.co/C2Rdw9kW6B — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) February 16, 2022

what the cardinals are up to...

Harrison Bader has 6.1 rWAR per 650 PA in the last 2 years. That’s higher than…



- Mike Trout

- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

- Bryce Harper

- Marcus Semien

- Freddie Freeman

- Manny Machado



We are not talking about this guy enough. pic.twitter.com/BEtd7pPzzk — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) February 14, 2022

It’s been two minutes and Cardinals fans have not disappointed me with the replies here, you are all in midseason form, thank you. https://t.co/gFeNkLmHzx — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) February 16, 2022

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

viva el stuff...

other things...

