More MLB lockout updates... - A Hunt and Peck

This is basically my whole beat now.

By lil_scooter93
Fall Stars Game Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

As a new aggregation column, Hunt and Peck has been a little slow during the MLB lockout. There isn’t much baseball news to aggregate when baseball is not really happening. We must persevere, though, and to do so we must report on what we can. It just so happens to be that pretty much reduces this post to being a weekly lockout update segment. As the deadline to reach a deal approaches, though, the intrigue around the lockout news grows.

Here is what has been happening at the meetings so far:

A heads up if you are a MLB.tv subscriber — just in case the February 28 deadline isn’t reached:

what else is going on in baseball...

Ryan Zimmerman Announces Retirement | Steve Adams and Anthony Franco | MLB Trade Rumors

The Economic Impact of Changing CBT Thresholds and Penalties | Ben Clemens | FanGraphs Baseball

Free agent Matt Harvey could be suspended by MLB after admission of opioid distribution | T.J. Quinn | ESPN

what the cardinals are up to...

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

Articles we might write if this lockout lasts much longer | Wick Terrell | Red Reporter

Teams that should be interested in Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle | Wick Terrell | Red Reporter

viva el stuff...

Revisiting the Best Individual Performances from 2021 | Blake Newberry | Viva El Birdos

other things...

Auburn basketball's Walker Kessler and blocked shots: He's a machine | Bennett Durando | Montgomery Advertiser

