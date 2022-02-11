It looks like the Universal DH is coming - A Hunt and Peck

Most of us saw this coming whether it be this year or in the near future: the Universal DH. In the past the designated hitter was only implemented in the American League. As the years went on there were many calls for the National League to adopt this rule. The idea is to keep pitchers out of the batter’s box to increase offensive production and decrease the chances pitchers are injured [outside of pitching]. Some people argue it is not within the spirit of the game — there are nine players and all must bat for themselves, leading to big managerial decisions later on in the game. Others say it makes the game more interesting. The battle ensued.

After the pandemic shut down Spring Training in March of 2020 Major League Baseball was forced to adopt rule changes to keep the game safe — to contain the spread of the virus, but also to keep the players healthy while they attempted to squeeze as many games as possible into about half a season’s worth of time. Thus, the Universal DH — the Designated Hitter in both the American League and National League — was implemented.

The arguments for and against the DH in the National League had waged for years, but with the pandemic forcing baseball’s hand and a new CBA due in 2022, the time might be right for the inevitable to happen. According to Commissioner Rob Manfred in his address to the media during the negotiations between MLB and the Player’s Association the Universal DH seems to be something the two sides agree on. Here is more news on that, plus a few other details from the negotiations:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rob Manfred, Dan Halem and MLB owners are meeting at a hotel near Disney World. Tony Clark and Bruce Meyer are meeting with players in Arizona today and then later in the week, Florida. Manfred is to speak to media Thursday. No meeting between MLB, MLBPA scheduled — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 8, 2022

"I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry," Manfred says. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 10, 2022

Manfred, asked if owning an MLB team is a good investment, said the return would be better on the stock market. He cites purchase price, sale price and cash needed for operations, and said ownership is riskier than stock market. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) February 10, 2022

Manfred on owners waiting 42 days to meet with players after imposing lockout: "Phones work two ways." — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) February 10, 2022

A league spokesman said Rob Manfred misspoke about the competitive-balance tax today. What Manfred said was not true. He suggested the penalties for exceeding it are status quo. They are not. Each of the three thresholds is higher. Additionally, draft-pick penalties are higher. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 10, 2022

Manfred: "We've agreed to a universal designated hitter and eliminated draft pick compensation." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 10, 2022

Update: The next meeting between MLB and the MLBPA is set for Saturday. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 10, 2022

APNewsBreak: Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement.



by @ronaldblum

https://t.co/PymUrCnKdO — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 7, 2022

1987 design, meet 2022 autographs ✍️



Which player do you want to see on the '87 design? (Checklist is now out at https://t.co/AA1OXUl5WN.)



2022 Topps Series 1 Baseball is coming to you February 16th! pic.twitter.com/7QPVMvmFuE — Topps (@Topps) February 9, 2022

Horrible news: Jeremy Giambi passed away today at his parents’ home in Southern California, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Jason and the family request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2022

Here is a progressive timeline of MLB Team Payrolls accumulated since 2000



See how your favorite team has ranked throughout the past 20+ years and see the gaps between some teams grow wide over that timespan. #BringBackBaseball ⚾️‼️@Jomboy_ @jaysonst @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/JMy6euf6dO — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) February 9, 2022

The #stlcards have announced their 2022 minor league coaching and development staffs, including the official return of Ryan Ludwick and Jason Isringhausen, and a new title for José Oquendo: Coordinator of Instruction pic.twitter.com/AMUFsB39D7 — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 9, 2022

