Just a bunch of 2022 Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado highlights - A Hunt and Peck

By now most baseball fans are probably aware of Paul Goldschmidt being named the National League Most Valuable Player for 2022. This is Goldschmidt’s first MVP award after coming in second in 2013 and 2015. Goldy is the Cardinals first MVP winner since Albert Pujols won the award in 2009.

The other major story for the Cardinals surrounding the NL MVP of course was Nolan Arenado. Arenado landed in third place after Manny Machado in the MVP voting. You can see the entire voting breakdown here.

I thought having two players in the top three for MVP would be a somewhat rare occurrence, but since 1911 the Cardinals have now done that at least six times. Goldy and Arenado in 2022, Orlando Cepeda and Tim McCarver went 1 and 2 in 1967, Kenny Boyer and Bill White were first and third in 1964, Stan Musial and Enos Slaughter were in the top three in 1946 (with Howie Pollet in fourth place), in 1943 Stan Musial and Walker Cooper had the most votes, and Mort Cooper and Enos Slaughter finished 1-2 in 1942. Turns out the Cardinals were really good in the 40s and 60s.

I only checked the years the Cardinals had a player win MVP, but there might even be other years where the had two players in the top three that were second and third. Feel free to drop those in the comments if you know! For now... some Gold and Arenado highlights.

what else is going on in baseball...

what the cardinals are up to...

Goldy joins elite company.



He’s the fifth Cardinals first baseman to win MVP. pic.twitter.com/hfnkz35EyK — MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2022

We have signed the following five minor league free agents:



▪️OF Oscar Mercado

▪️INF Taylor Motter

▪️SS Juniel Querecuto

▪️LHP Kenny Hernandez

▪️RHP Logan Sawyer#STLCards — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) November 18, 2022

RHP Alex Reyes and OF Ben DeLuzio were not tendered contracts for the 2023 season.



Our 40-player roster currently stands at 37. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 18, 2022

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

