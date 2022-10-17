The most popular team in the postseason (was)- A Hunt and Peck

Last week stlcardsfan4 ranked the teams left in the postseason by his likeliness to root for them. In that same spirit, I have the most found the most popular team in the postseason as of the NLDS — some of the teams have recently been eliminated.

The website BetOnline.ag analyzed geo-tagged keyword association Twitter data — more than 300,000 tweets were tracked in total — over the course of the NLDS, tracking official fan hashtags for each team in every state (for example, #ForTheLand (Guardians), #RepBX (Yankees), #SeaUsRise (Mariners), #LevelUp (Astros), #RingTheBell (Phillies), #Back2Battle (Braves), #CaptureTheMoment (Padres), #WinForVin (Dodgers)). Here is what they found:

It seems the rest of Missouri agreed with Gabe — the Mariners are the most popular. The team is likeable, has a modest payroll, and is the only team that has yet to play in the World Series. Sadly it was not meant to be. On the next favorite.

Poll Who will you root for to win tonight? Guardians

Yankees vote view results 78% Guardians (55 votes)

21% Yankees (15 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

