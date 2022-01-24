Major League Baseball and Players Association are negotiating - A Hunt and Peck

The lockout in Major League Baseball is still ongoing, but there have been some rumblings. By rumblings, I mean something closer to murmurs, quiet whispering, under-breath muttering, you get the idea. It is not a lot, but for those of us awaiting the return of our favorite pastime (and those of us tasked with writing about it), any news is worthwhile. So, in an attempt to stay in The Loop, here is what I learned about the negotiations today:

MLB’s contingent has arrived at the MLBPA’s office: deputy commissioner Dan Halem, labor committee chair/Rockies owner Dick Monfort, EVP Morgan Sword and counsel Patrick Houlihan — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) January 24, 2022

Source: MLBPA withdraws proposal to allow players to get to free agency before 6 years. Made modified revenue sharing proposal as well https://t.co/NGqnSCf55K — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) January 24, 2022

MLB and the Players Association will meet again tomorrow. The pace has officially picked up. — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) January 24, 2022

I am not really sure what to make of this. So far, the reporting appears that the players are conceding things, but we don’t know much about the specifics so it is hard to say. The only thing I can say for sure is that Morgan Sword is an 8/10 name. The good news is the two sides are talking and with Spring Training around the corner — the regular season is scheduled to begin March 31 — they have plenty to discuss.

