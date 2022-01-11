Harrison Bader is King* - A Hunt and Peck

Mardi Gras in St. Louis is a pretty big deal. Appropriately a powerful and mighty leader has been appointed to oversee the festivities. That’s right, Mardi Gras St. Louis has named its king: Harrison Bader:

I was wondering what Harrison Bader was doing in St. Louis in January and here, evidently, is the answer: he is the King of Mardi Gras. That’s going to be quite a float. (And if he’s going to be available for the parade on Feb. 26, spring training is starting late.) pic.twitter.com/EsSqtJvq0Y — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) January 11, 2022

Of course, the implication here mentioned by Jeff is that for Harrison to be available for a February 26 parade, he is likely under the assumption that Spring Training will be postponed. You probably already assumed that, but here is some further indirect confirmation from a player.

Baseball’s loss is our gain though. Long live the King! ¡Viva el rey!

what else is going on in baseball...

The greatest reclamation projects in Royals history | Max Rieper | Royals Review

Here’s every team’s greatest player | MLB.com

The Platoon Split You May Have Never Heard Of | Justin Choi | Fangraphs

Finding Switch-Hitters Who Should Stop Switch-Hitting | Jake Mailhot | Fangraphs

what the cardinals are up to...

Remembering the Cards’ magical ‘82 title | Joe Trezza | MLB.com

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

Don’t expect the Milwaukee Brewers to extend Corbin Burnes | Jack Stern | Brew Crew Ball