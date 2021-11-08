Adam Wainwright is going to spend Thanksgiving with Yadier Molina - A Hunt and Peck

I have long waxed poetic about the beauty that is the friendship between Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. I may have referred to them as #FriendshipGoals or maybe have said their relationship was “a better love story than Twilight”. I would stand by these assertions without any further evidence, but now my case for why these two are The Best is even stronger. Adam Wainwright has said he plans to join the Molina family for Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico. He is excited to experience Puerto Rican Thanksgiving. It sounds like a great time anyway, but it is sure to be when you are there with your best bud.

Long live Wadi? Yaino? We need to work out the name, but the friendship remains precious.

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina's families are gonna be spending Thanksgiving together at Yadi's house in Puerto Rico this year



"I can't wait to see what Puerto Rican Thanksgiving is like" pic.twitter.com/lL6zQ3mKqi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 29, 2021

