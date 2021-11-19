Adam Wainwright received Cy Young votes - A Hunt and Peck

The 2021 American League and National League Cy Young award winners were Robbie Ray and Corbin Burnes, respectively. In the AL Robbie Ray won handedly with 29 of 30 first place votes and 207 total points. The NL was a bit closer as Burnes and Zach Wheeler were tied with 12 first places votes each. Burnes moved past Wheeler in total points winning 151 to 141 with Max Scherzer coming in third with six first place votes and 113 points.

Cardinals fans may be interested to learn the Adam Wainwright finished tied for seventh place in Cy Young voting with Julio Urias, both with three points. As of now Waino is up to 24th all time in Cy Young Award Shares. Leading the list is Roger Clemons with 7.66 Cy Young shares and 7 Cy Young wins. Just ahead of Waino is Gaylord Perry with 2.01 shares and 2 wins. Gerrit Cole and Chris Sale are making a run at the title, but so far Adam Wainwright has the most Cy Young shares of any player that hasn’t won the award.

Maybe 2022 will be his year?

what else is going on in baseball...

what the cardinals are up too...

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

viva el stuff...

FANPOSTS:

other things...

