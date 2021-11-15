 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The St. Louis Cardinals name their coaching staff - A Hunt and Peck

Here they are.

St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds Photo by John Grieshop/MLB via Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the coaching staff. It does not require much of a breakdown and honestly, I do not know if I could really provide one for the various coaches. The biggest news is that Skip Schumaker will be the Cardinals bench coach. The new assistant hitting coach is Turner Ward, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville New Democrat:

As you may recall, Schumaker is a former Cardinal. He spent eight seasons with the organization and was a crucial part of the 2011 World Series-winning team. He hit the game-winning triple in the 2011 NLDS Game 5 against Roy Halloday and the Philadelphia Phillies. He also received a ring as part of the 2006 World Series team. The Cardinals were looking to add some playing experience to the coaching staff, per Zachary Silver of MLB.com, making Schumaker a perfect fit. Per Silver:

“We think he brings a wealth of experience not necessarily ‘as a manager,’ but he understands the game, understands the Cardinals, and I think he’ll be an outstanding partner for Oli,” president of baseball John Mozelaik said recently. “I think they both have appreciation for each other’s skills.”

Turner Ward has experience in the big leagues as both a player and coach. He played for 12 years in the majors from 1990 through 2001 and has spent six years as a MLB hitting coach.

The rest of the staff returning will be:

Mike Maddux, pitching coach
Jeff Albert, hitting coach
Stubby Clapp, first-base coach
Ron “Pop” Warner, third-base coach
Bryan Eversgerd, bullpen coach
Willie McGee, outfield coordinator
Dusty Blake, pitching strategist
Patrick Elkins, run production coach
Jamie Pogue, bullpen catcher/catching instructor
Kleininger Teran, bullpen catcher

In sadder news former Cardinal Julio Lugo has passed away at the age of 45.

