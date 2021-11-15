The St. Louis Cardinals name their coaching staff - A Hunt and Peck

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the coaching staff. It does not require much of a breakdown and honestly, I do not know if I could really provide one for the various coaches. The biggest news is that Skip Schumaker will be the Cardinals bench coach. The new assistant hitting coach is Turner Ward, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville New Democrat:

#stlcards have announced and finalized their coaching staff.



Skip Schumaker, as previously reported, is the bench coach. Turner Ward is the new assistant hitting coach. All other coaches return in their previous positions. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) November 15, 2021

As you may recall, Schumaker is a former Cardinal. He spent eight seasons with the organization and was a crucial part of the 2011 World Series-winning team. He hit the game-winning triple in the 2011 NLDS Game 5 against Roy Halloday and the Philadelphia Phillies. He also received a ring as part of the 2006 World Series team. The Cardinals were looking to add some playing experience to the coaching staff, per Zachary Silver of MLB.com, making Schumaker a perfect fit. Per Silver:

“We think he brings a wealth of experience not necessarily ‘as a manager,’ but he understands the game, understands the Cardinals, and I think he’ll be an outstanding partner for Oli,” president of baseball John Mozelaik said recently. “I think they both have appreciation for each other’s skills.”

Turner Ward has experience in the big leagues as both a player and coach. He played for 12 years in the majors from 1990 through 2001 and has spent six years as a MLB hitting coach.

Played a dozen years in the big leagues and managed Goldschmidt in Double-A and was his hitting coach in the majors. Then was the hitting coach for the Dodgers for two years and the Reds for a year. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) November 15, 2021

The rest of the staff returning will be:

Mike Maddux, pitching coach

Jeff Albert, hitting coach

Stubby Clapp, first-base coach

Ron “Pop” Warner, third-base coach

Bryan Eversgerd, bullpen coach

Willie McGee, outfield coordinator

Dusty Blake, pitching strategist

Patrick Elkins, run production coach

Jamie Pogue, bullpen catcher/catching instructor

Kleininger Teran, bullpen catcher

Skip Schumaker named Cardinals bench coach | Zachary Silver | MLB.com

what else is going on in baseball...

Before free agency and in place of arbitration, MLB proposes paying players based on FanGraphs’ calculation of WAR. With @Ken_Rosenthal and @enosarrishttps://t.co/K1BPmUdTCW — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 11, 2021

Brett Cecil Announces Retirement | Steve Adams | MLB Trade Rumors

Biggest offseason questions for clubs entering 2022 | Will Leitch | MLB.com

Best MLB bloopers of 2021 | Michael Clair | MLB.com

Postseason Managerial Report Card: Brian Snitker | Ben Clemens | FanGraphs Baseball

Behind the Scenes at GM Meetings, Where Smoke Doesn’t Mean Fire | Kevin Goldstein | FanGraphs Baseball

what the cardinals are up to...

*Scheduled tweet*



For the 5th straight year, the NL Platinum Glove belongs to Nolan Arenado! pic.twitter.com/SAn2mEyXmq — MLB (@MLB) November 12, 2021

The @Cardinals win the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the NL's best defensive team! #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/sntmdViIsY — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) November 12, 2021

Jose Oquendo quote on Gorman in this story (which is a fun read for prospects dorks like me):



"He’ll be an above-average defensive second baseman." https://t.co/Wz5lanHkCX — Kevin Wheeler (@KevinWheeler94) November 11, 2021

#stlcards outfielder and rookie of the year finalist Dylan Carlson is passing out coats. The strategy seems to be asking for everyone’s favorite color. Pink is popular. pic.twitter.com/rp6atuEUAN — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) November 15, 2021

No better time to start getting ready for spring training than at the fair. Enjoy your bath clown. pic.twitter.com/xzFGRonpWm — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) November 14, 2021

In sadder news former Cardinal Julio Lugo has passed away at the age of 45.

Julio Lugo's family told me of the death of the former MLB player, presumably due to a heart attack.

Lugo was 45 years old.#RIP — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) November 15, 2021

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell named finalist for Manager of the Year | -JP- | Brew Crew Ball