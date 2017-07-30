One Day Until the Deadline

So what we have here, ladies and gentlemen, is a bad case of constipation. The Cardinals just can’t seem to get things moving in any direction at all, and are probably going to waste this trade deadline opportunity this year. I know some people will be glad to see them do nothing and go for it, but to me that would be almost unforgivable from this front office. And I say that as someone who has been on the side of John Mozeliak and Company at pretty much all times, even when I’ve disliked a particular move. This front office is as smart, and as good, as pretty much any in baseball.
And yet, here I am, one day before the non-waiver trade deadline, and I’m beginning to have serious doubts about the direction the organisation is headed. Like it or not, in ‘contention’ or not, this is a .500 baseball team. Now, admittedly, Pythagoras thinks the Cardinals should be 54-50 instead of 51-53. Lord BaseRuns of the Hemwickshire BaseRuns, a noted mathematician in his own right, likes the Cardinals even more, seeing them as a 56-48 club. We would probably feel quite a bit differently about this baseball team if they were 56-48 right now, and that’s about what the underlying stats tell us their talent level is this year.
But here’s the thing: they’re not 56-48. They’re 51-53. This team is currently a below .500 squad with a bullpen that, average though they may project in the aggregate, cannot seem to stop losing games. The offense has plenty of average to above-average pieces, but seems to have a misfire that leads to fewer runs scored than should be the case on a near-nightly basis. Part of that, of course, could be the fact the team’s manager will not stop penciling the club’s worst hitter, a 35 year old catcher who just recently went public with griping about one goddamned day off — which should give all of you out there who think that keeping Carson Kelly around so that he can gradually take over for Molina over the next couple years is a good idea at least some pause — who is running an 80 wRC+, into the fifth spot in the lineup. But even without Yadi killing off rallies left and right from his unquestioned perch in the middle of the order, the offense has just had a miss in it all season.
The Cards’ front office built a club that should have won 85-88 games again this year. Maybe even a little more than that, depending upon how well the pitching held up. It was a club that was always going to be right around the edges of contention, a club that was seemingly waiting on things to get moving in the right direction again but never really bottoming out. It was also a club where a handful of things were going to have to right for them to be good. Now, that’s the case with most clubs, outside of last year’s Cubs or this year’s Dodgers, super teams where even if nothing really goes right they’ll be good, and if everything does go right they’ll win 100+ games, the way the Dodgers probably will this year. (And actually, not everything has gone right for Los Angeles; it’s just that a few things have gone so right that they’ve turned into this juggernaut.)
But for the Cardinals of 2017, those things that needed to go right for them to really be serious contenders have almost all gone wrong. The rotation has been outstanding, but the early-season baserunning woes cost the club a couple games. The bullpen has lost far more games than the overall quality of the talent should have. Seung-Hwan Oh went from one of the best closers in the game to a marginal ROOGY seemingly overnight. Your big bullpen investment, buying a multi-purpose lefty weapon in Brett Cecil, has been a bust so far. Cecil was one of the best relievers in baseball for two months, but mostly did so keeping 5-3 deficits right where they were. He’s had horrible timing as to when he’s sucked. The defense has been shaky at times, okay at others, but has still cost the club games.
The encouraging thing is that most of these issues seem to be moving in the right direction. The defense has been much stronger, particularly since Paul DeJong took over shortstop from Aledmys Diaz. I personally had my doubts about DeJong ever playing short at even an acceptable level when the move was first made last year in the Arizona Fall League, but having seen him at the position for a couple months, I think Paul DeJong might not just be an acceptable shortstop, but a pretty good one. Seriously.
The baserunning has been much better since Mike Shildt took over as third base coach, even if it’s still not ideal. Personally, though, I’m okay with the club being a bit too conservative on the bases, so long as they’re not making a ton of outs. Yes, yes, Mr. McCarver, I realise you’re very upset that Matt Carpenter didn’t try to score on that line drive single to right-center, but that doesn’t mean you can disturb everyone else in the rec room by screaming at the television. Now take this and be quiet for a while. Maybe take a nap or something.
Even so, this is a baseball team with a whole bunch of complementary players, and no real stars. I thought Stephen Piscotty’s upgrade to his plate discipline and on-base skills could propel him to middle of the order stardom, but that hasn’t happened. His power has seemingly disappeared, and he’s just flat-out not hitting the ball as hard this year. And now he’s had multiple injuries. Kolten Wong’s discipline has taken a big step forward, but he’s made the exchange by hitting for less power as well. His defensive issues this year don’t concern me long term; he’s been a very good glove every year up until this one, and I think he will be in the future. But the guy who hit 23 home runs in just over 1000 plate appearances in 2014-2015? I don’t think that guy is coming back. That’s probably fine; Wong getting on base at a 38% clip probably fits his skillset better than the low-walk higher-power version we saw a couple years ago. But it still means you’re getting virtually zero power from second base now. Jedd Gyorko has been excellent defensively this season, and has put up a solid batting line (buoyed largely by a BABIP of .324, which is completely out of Jedd’s career range), but he’s not a middle of the order bat. Again, if Jedd Gyorko in hitting sixth for you, you’re in pretty good shape. If he’s your cleanup guy, you’ve got issues. Dexter Fowler gets on base and has shown the best power of his career this year, but he’s a horrible defender in center field, refuses to move off the position, and can’t stay healthy. And you’re stuck with him for four more seasons after this one.
The only true star position players on this club are Matt Carpenter, whose overall line this year is still being hampered by terrible batted-ball luck but is getting on base at a tremendous clip even so (but who is also going to play 2018 at 32 years old, and isn’t the most spry individual in the game right now), and Tommy Pham, who is absolutely 100% a five-tool player with star-level skills. The problem with Pham? Still has a degenerative eye condition that puts his career on a knife’s edge at all times, still has an injury history longer than my arm, and is 29 years old. You can plan around a 29 year old with Pham’s physical issues for two more years, maybe three. You cannot plan on him five years out. If there were no health concerns, then sure. But when you’re talking about a player who has to be this diligent about his contacts and has had trouble staying on the field even aside from the eye problems? It’s a miracle he’s giving you what he’s giving you. Enjoy, be thankful for it, but don’t plan on it half a decade from now.
You’ll notice the star(ish)-level players on the position side for this team are mostly in their declines. Yadi is getting older and so are his knees. His defense has been very good this year, which has been refreshing to see, but the bat isn’t getting better at this point. Carpenter is past his physical prime and already had old player skills to begin with. Pham should stay somewhere near this level for a while if he can stay healthy, but that’s a pretty big ‘if’. Dexter Fowler, the club’s big signing, is 31 with a chronic foot problem.
And as for the guys on the upswing age-wise, they all have question marks. Piscotty’s contact has degraded. Wong gets on base but has very little pop. Paul DeJong, as exciting as he’s been to watch, has perhaps the worst approach at the plate of any player I’ve ever seen, non-pitcher division. (Which is weird; I remember seeing him a little at Illinois State, and he was a fairly patient hitter. I have no idea what happened to turn him into the hacker he is today.) Randal Grichuk’s plate approach is one of the worst I’ve ever seen, non-DeJong division. People were riding high on Grichuk’s 137 wRC+ a couple years ago, and didn’t want to hear people like bgh or myself (and plenty of commenters, too), talk about how unsustainable it was. Well, we’re now working on almost 500 plate appearances of league average last year and close to 300 of 88 wRC+ hitting this year. Randal Grichuk is a painfully mediocre baseball player, no matter how exciting he might look from time to time. Harrison Bader? I love the hustle, I like the pop, I think the defense in center plays fairly well. But he’s cut from the same mold as DeJong and Grichuk. You aren’t going to score runs if no one is ever getting on base, even worse than you’re going to struggle to score runs if guys are getting on base but there’t no power in the lineup to help drive them in.
And then we have Carson Kelly, who might be a star as an average to above bat playing very good defense behind the plate, but when is he going to play? I will give Mike Matheny all the credit in the world for helping make the transition from himself to Yadier Molina a relatively painless one. Guess what? I don’t think that’s going to happen going from Molina to Kelly. If you’ve got a blowup over one day off, do you really expect a graceful transition period?
So who, I ask you, is going to take a step forward and become a star from that group? Is there one true breakout candidate among the bunch of them? DeJong’s ability to play short and power give him a pretty high floor, I think, but there’s still a chance his plate approach is just so bad that it short-circuits everything else about his game. He’s probably the one I would bet on, though, just because 30 homer power and solid defense (if not better), at shortstop is a hell of a place to start.
Now, second question: if there isn’t a star among that group, and the club’s best players (hitting side, again), are also some of the older players on the team, what makes anyone think this club is moving in the right direction? Who on this club is going to be meaningfully better next year? And if the answer is, “Well, probably no one,” then why would you ever hesitate to make changes?
The trade deadline is tomorrow. The Cardinals need to pivot, and they need to do it sooner than later. And yet, nothing has happened, and I doubt anything will. Lance Lynn, the easiest and best trade chip you possess, is still starting today’s game as far as I’ve heard. Trevor Rosenthal, the reliever with the big K rate who should fetch a mint on the market, isn’t raising his trade value for other teams; he’s just convincing the Cardinals how indispensable he is, apparently. They’re locked in to mediocrity at position after position, and seem disinclined to make a big move to shake up the roster wholesale, rather than making marginal moves to raise the floor of the club, which is how we got here in the first place.
I enjoyed 2011. I really did. It was a great ride. You don’t bet your paycheck on a single number in roulette, though. This team needs to be smart and recognise they have needs and opportunities which are potentially lining up this year. I’m really afraid we’re going to look around tomorrow night and find that absolutely nothing has changed, the outlook is the same, the Cardinals are still trying to chase down an underperforming Cubs club that now looks ready to pull away, and didn’t accomplish anything to make the future any brighter.
And that, to me, really would be unforgivable.
co-sign on all of this
It’s a very frustrating time to be a cardinals fan. The Yadi/Kelly problem is real. The blow-up over his single day off, in the midst of a season in which he is once again leading all catchers in playing time, was disappointing but not at all surprising. I love watching Yadi play, even 80 wRC+ Yadi, but signing him through 2020 was a big mistake. He’s not going to be able to handle the transition, absent some sort of season-ending injury for him that forces Kelly into the starting role. And I don’t want to wish for that!
By HeadOfState on 07.30.17 11:19am
I strongly suspect that there's a lot of club house frustration with Mathenaging.
While Yadi has a ton of pride in how many innings he catches, he also is pretty old school when it comes to handling things the right way. Popping off about the manager on Twitter wasn’t really about taking a day off. It was about years of frustration at seeing his friends and teammates mismanaged into mediocrity and worse. Mike’s lost Yadi and, even though Yadi’s actual complaint had zero merit, that’s the kind of thing that DeWitt will notice.
By Plowboy on 07.30.17 2:23pm
what's frustrating
Is the reason Matheny was hired, was for his leadership and communication skills.
By Evilfrog on 07.30.17 5:46pm
Granted yadi should not have took it to social media...
but this seems to be an ongoing issue with "miscommunication" in the clubhouse.
I think manager importance is overstated. But clubhouse issues and communication problems should never be a problem for competant manager.
Sidenote, there are similar issues in Chicago which is another reason I think Joe Maddon is overrated.
By lmbrgfktr on 07.30.17 4:51pm
Great column and I agree not trending in the right direction
The only thing I can say is maybe in this buyers market we cannot get the return on players that we should, and the offseason is where we are going to make the changes.
I have said all along that Carson Kelly needs to be moved because he is legitimately blocked. Anyone who thought there was going to be a transition over the next 3 years should have had those hopes extinguished for good this week. Yadi wasn’t defending himself. Yadi was telling everyone under the sun that he is in fact not going to be transitioning and if you sit him again without his permission there will be hell to pay. He will continue to hit 5th and play 19 out of 20 days. Kelly is going to be either wasting here or in Memphis.
This team needs a major transition from the current form. That probably means moving on from some combo of Marp, Gyorko, Rosie and maybe Wacha.
By Mad Season on 07.30.17 11:22am
I blame the Cubs
Had they played as well in the first half of the season as advertised, the Cards would be double-digits behind. Selling would be obvious. Instead, some folks still believe this team has a chance to win the division, so the FO seems to be paralyzed. Hope I’m wrong on that last point.
By CRay on 07.30.17 11:50am
This appears to be a seller's market
The extra wildcard has limited the number of the sellers. And Lynn should be one of the better pitchers for sell.
This will be interesting to watch. We haven’t seen Mo in a full sale mode before.
By Evilfrog on 07.30.17 12:35pm
But it isn't. The return on trades as well as all of the talk about the market show it to be a buyers market.
There aren’t that many teams buying, but a lot that are trying to trade rentals…and the teams that are buying now rarely give away a lot of future value for a rental.
"Sellers" are mostly only trying to sell rentals…they don’t want to trade real 2018 value if they can avoid it. The days of teams trading short-term assets they don’t need for a mint appear to be close to over….teams realize that if you are going to make the playoffs anyway, there just isn’t any reason to sacrifice future value for a 1% increase in WS odds.
By Paper Lions on 07.30.17 1:03pm
Seems to be a pretty good market if you're selling pitching
By ebo on 07.30.17 4:02pm
yeah
the rentals available aren’t drawing big offers because it’s guys like jaime garcia and lance lynn — solid, but they’re not going to headline a playoff rotation. it’s not like the times david price was a rental, etc.
controllable guys like gray (or wacha) would probably still get something really good, though.
By Andy Schrag on 07.30.17 4:24pm
I probably should have qualified that
Non-rental pitchers seem to be pretty sought after, at least if Jerry DiPoto is to be believed. The Cardinals have a couple of those and I’d be happy if they brought back a decent return.
By ebo on 07.30.17 10:37pm
Not sure
How many teams are really seeking a starter rental….
Then you can play off sonny gray, you Darvish and Lance Lynn, the obvious 3 candidates.
I don’t think all of these teams are stuck in neutral. The As sure are not going for it. A team has yet to be impressed by any offer obviously.
By lmbrgfktr on 07.30.17 4:54pm
A guy on Cards Talk decreed that we need to acquire two top of rotation starters to have a shot at anything
I’m so confused
By mattswithbats on 07.30.17 11:26am
that would help
By G.M. Bowles on 07.31.17 12:57am
I knew this post was coming
It was exactly as therapeutic to read as I thought it would be.
What could the front office possibly be thinking? It seems every broadcaster, writer, blogger and fan is thinking the exact same thing, and yet…
A large part of their success over the past 10+ years has been due to devil magic, aka luck. Now that they’ve hit a streak of bad luck (players not panning out, injuries, bad managing) they’re still running the team as though they’re just a lucky break away from the World Series. Except those lucky teams had the best player on the planet in Pujols, true aces in Carpenter and/or Wainwright and, for better or worse, a hall of fame manager in LaRussa.
I don’t know. It would be easier to really give it to them if they weren’t still only 4.5 games out.
By ben busiek on 07.30.17 11:28am
Just please do something.
I get doing nothing is better than making moves for rentals with this team. However, the Cards haven’t been .500 since June 2. For every glimmer of hope a good game brings, or a young guy being a breath of fresh air, there’s a game the bullpen sucks. There’s a game the cards can’t field/throw/make the right decision. There’s a game Matheny obviously sticks out for the wrong reasons.
I truly don’t understand how you don’t take advantage of Rosenthal’s value this time of year. And I’d personally like to see Lynn traded and get a good look at Weaver in the rotation. Keep Lynn, bank on a draft pick/one year contract, fine. But Rosenthal and his 9-10 million for one year to pitch 65 innings needs be moved. I’d move a couple more pieces to try and help clear the OF and any bullpen arm, but doing nothing is unacceptable, imo.
By stlwildcats on 07.30.17 11:31am
I agree completely with you.
The time to sell non critical pieces is now. Pair up prospects that don’t fit into next year with current players that fit teams needs and get trades done. Really just keep the NTC guys and Pham, Matt, Martinez, Kelly, Wong, Dejong(if he improves walks next year this kid is great) and Reyes. I would even consider these guys if the package is for top tier Torres like level prospects. Most everyone else should be considered for sale. Targets should be the top prospects who project to be stars. We need several 4 or 5 war players and we currently have Pham who no one suspected doing this well and Matt who is on the wrong side of 30. Fire matheny and move Molina to 8th.
By Alacor on 07.30.17 11:32am
This team isn't really good enough to take the division
On the strength of a trade or two. Trading Lynn is kind of pointless with the guaranteed draft pick anyway vs the likely immediate return.
Yadi, Dexter, Wong, Pham… these folks have starred in some media drama this year which doesn’t lend to faith in the manager.
The main problem is execution. And I don’t know how you fix it.
By Nate DeGraaf on 07.30.17 11:39am
Actually
If Lynn get’s another org’s Top 10, that is likely much better than we’ll get with a post second round compensation pick
By g h on 07.30.17 11:45am
How good is this other org's farm?
There’s a lot of divergence between the #9 guy in a deep system and the #9 guy in a weak system. Don’t really understand the focus on one-org rankings.
By Andy Schrag on 07.30.17 11:53am
the number 80 pick has around a $750,000 slot value
That carries additional value than the pick itself.
By lmbrgfktr on 07.30.17 4:57pm
I'm not going to be that upset if no major moves are made pre-deadline
There’s not really going to be a substantial difference between making moves now versus the off-season, unless you’re optimistic about this team making the playoffs with some upgrades. The most obvious targets are apparently unobtainable at the moment anyway with Miami’s ownership situation
By country stuff on 07.30.17 11:42am
I too am content to wait on winter
But, certain assets I think, like Rosenthal are really at peak based on buyer’s needs and his recent performance. I feel that the cards will likely deal from the back 20 of the prospect list for a bullpen arm though as usual.
By omg_pwnasaurus on 07.30.17 12:05pm
buying would make more sense in the offseason as paying in season premiums probably isnt a good idea
selling now makes more sense though as we would be on the other end of said in season premiums and selling more service time (the rest of this season on top of the remaining contract).
Rosenthal should be traded to the highest bidder. He may have been frustrating at times this year, but his numbers are fantastic. He is the number one reliever that is on the market in terms of K%. That is exactly the type of reliever a contending club like the nationals would be looking for and his 1 additional year of service time would be great for them. He walks too many, but still maintains a 27.5 K-BB% which is top 13 (most if not all ahead of him are unavailable).
I also think Oh could fetch a low level flyer of a prospect. Do it now. It is better than nothing and I’d rather take the difficulty of Matheny trying to figure out when to use him anyways.
Sell Lynn if the value is greater than the pick.
Just do it Mo! This isnt even like giving up on this team for this year. We will probably finish almost the same without Lynn, Rosenthal, and Oh. Might even finish a little better.
I dont think we get much for grickuk, but see if the nationals sweeten the package for rosie with him added in. Cost controlled outfielder with upside.
By huts04 on 07.30.17 12:42pm
SELL, SELL, SELL
Okay, the Cardinals won’t go that far…but Lynn needs to be traded for another org’s Top 10. Rosenthal, if he can get another org’s Top 20, make the trade, if he can get a Top 10, jump for joy….
Fowler needs to be traded in the offseason, of course, now that he is back to not caring about defense since he got his monster paycheck, that means the Cardinals will have to eat at least half the remaining contract to make him go away. But the alternative is four more years of Dexter Fowler…The Cardinals can make about $1.2 million per playoff game (just ticket sales), which they are much more likely to do without Fowler’s loafing in the field….
By g h on 07.30.17 11:43am