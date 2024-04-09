Game Recap - Apr 8 - Phillies @ Cardinals

Pre-game notes

Cards continue their opening run against last year’s playoff teams.

On the medical front…sounds like Sonny Gray will come off the IL and make his first start for the home nine tomorrow. Middleton continues into his sixth week of shut down mode. Seems like even optimistic projections for him are early summer. Nootbar has played 5 games at Memphis with an OPS of .535. Memphis off today. Not much new on Edman, O’Brien or Carlson, other than “progressing”, which I translate into “weeks away”. Carp is already halfway through his 10-day IL stint.

Mikolas toes the rubber today. Opposing pitcher is Spencer Turnbull, off whom only a few players have faced and only Arrenado has hit.

Line-up machinations

Pretty standard line-up tonight. Herrera still in at C. Burleson at DH.

I marvel at how much youth is in the line-up everyday. 6 players with < 3 years service time, 5 of them 23 y/o or younger.

The game

T1 - Castellanos jumps on first pitch FB over the heart of the plate. F8. This will become a theme tonight. Trea Turner lines out L6. Harper walks. Didn’t get sense MM wanted any part of Harper with none on, 2 out. Bohm walks in 9 pitch at-bat. Hold the phones! Mikolas walks two in one inning! Stott out 4-3.

B1 - Donovan grounds out 3 unassisted. Goldy K’s. It must be April, traditionally his worst month. Gorman flies out on nice play by Rojas.

T2 - Castellanos out 6-3, not sure which end of this play was better. Winn’s range and arm, or Goldy holding the bag for the out. Put a star on that one. Marsh and Stubbs both K.

B2 - Arenado doubles to lead off. 9 game hitting streak. 95 EV. Herrera out F8. Can’t advance the runner. Burleson out 4-3, with Arenado advancing to 3rd. Walker walks after mound visit. Tells us that Turnbull would rather face Winn. Good to see Walker take that walk and not expand. Strategy works, as Winn out F7. Tied 0-0.

T3 - Schwarber pops out to 2nd. Turner lines a single to center. Harper GIDP 3-6-1. That’s right folks. Goldy to Winn to Mikolas. And nobody got hurt. Quick inning. Noting a trend of Phillies being aggressive on first pitch of AB.

B3 - Scott HBP. Donovan advances him to third with ground out. Goldy and Gorman K, leaving Scott stranded. Still 0-0.

T4 - Bohm out 6-3. Stott F7. Castellenos F9. Quick inning.

B4 - Arenado grounds out to third. Herrera Ks. Burleson hits into bad luck again, L8 on 106 EV. Still 0-0.

T5 - Marsh singles. Stubbs singles for first and third. Rojas singles on first pitch for the RBI. Schwarber K’s to help get the inning back under control. Trea Turner singles in a second run. On first pitch. Harper grounds out to Gorman, deep into hole. No chance for DP. Bohm grounds out 6-3 to end the inning. Phils up 2-0. Could have been way worse.

B5 - Walker backwards K. That sweeper from Turnbull has these guys flummoxed. Winn singles to opposite field. His ABs are certainly better this year. Scott advances Winn with a tap out. Donovan out 6-3, another running left RISP.

T6 - Stott lines out. Castellanos out 5-3. Marsh flies out F7. Phils still up 2-0. Mikolas at 85 pitches. Expecting him back out for inning 7. Quality start, if it holds.

B6 - Goldy pops out. At least he made contact. When is the last hit he got? Gorman out 4-3. Turnbull just breezing. Arenado backwards K. He disagrees. Turnbull at 82 pitches. Even better start for him. 6 Ks.

T7 - Indeed, Mikolas back out for 7th, at least for the bottom of the order. Two quick outs is rewarded by Marmol coming out with the hook. Liberatore in, throws one pitch to Schwarber and gets ground out. Mikolas 6 2⁄ 3 innings. 89 pitches, 3 K, 2 BB. 2 runs allowed. Good enough to win most games.

B7 - Seranthony Dominguez in for Turnbull. I didn’t even know he had ever met the Queen, much less been knighted. He is greeted with HR to left by Herrera. Burleson grounds out 1-3 on pitch in his eyes. I wish he’d start to adjust his approach. His bat-to-ball skills are good enough that he can afford to get deeper into counts and wait for a pitch he can do something with. Walker Ks. He is tied with Goldy for futility in the early going. Winn out F7. Cards close gap to 2-1.

T8 - Libby back to mound against the heart of Phillies order. Tough first batter for him with Turner, who gets infield single. Harper GIDP 4-6-3. Libby velo is good. Bohm out 1-3 on nice play by Libby and then Goldy. Glove work has been very strong today.

B8 - Alvarado in for Dominguez to face Scott then top of the order. Scott backwards K. Donovan draws a walk on a 3-2 borderline pitch. A little luck never hurts. Goldy up. As a new speed up rule, he starts the AB 0-2. He swings under a pitch and skies to left. Gorman flies out, too. Cards still down 2-1.

T9 - Liberatore back out again! He K’s Stott on 97 mph heater. Nice job! I try to remember he is still just 24, even though it feels like he has been around forever without getting much traction. I remember a pretty good pitcher named Jamie Moyer struggling with the Cardinals at like age 29 or so. Sometimes things take time. Gallegos in. Castellanos K’s on a sharp slider. HR by Marsh sullies an otherwise splendid bullpen effort. Followed by an E-4 on dribbler by Stubbs, sullying an otherwise fine defensive effort tonight. Stolen base. Rojas infield single to deep short. Play is challenged. Call confirmed. Pallante in for Gallegos. Fly out to deep center by Schwarber. All the sudden it has taken 3 pitchers to get 3 outs, with a short start expected tomorrow. Ugh!

B9 - Hoffman in for Alvarado. Arenado K’s after working count 3-0. Herrera walks. He is their best hitter right now. Up comes Burleson, who doubles to right. Siani pinch runs for him. Walker SacFly to right. Oh, man that HR in the top of the ninth kills. Siani to 3rd. Winn up. Base hit ties the game! This saddles Hoffman with blown save. Winn might argue with my assessment that Herrera is their best hitter right now. Scott out 3-1. He is not their best hitter. Cards tie it up 3-3 when down to last strike. Scott will be the Commissioner’s gift runner in the bottom of 10.

T10 - Helsley in. Pache is the ghost runner at second. Turner grounds out 6-3. IBB for Harper. I’m not fond of this strategy. Bohm doubles in Pache, Harper to third. Stott SacFly to right, and the walk comes around to score. Castellanos out F7, but the damage is done. Phils up 5-3. Helsley FB topping 100 mph this outing. FYI.

B10 - Soto in for Phils. Scott at 2nd. Donovan out F7. Goldy gets on top a high FB and raps a single to left. Now 1st and 3rd and there is excitement in the house. Gorman and Arenado quickly deflate that excitement with back-to-back K’s. Cards end up losing 5-3. Hoffman gets the vulture win, Soto the save.

Post game notes (observations and random musings)