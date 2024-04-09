Andre Pallante is Poised For a Breakout

You know that I’m a big Andre Pallante fan so this headline shouldn’t be surprising. But it also shouldn’t be surprising because Andre Pallante has looked flat out nasty in his first few appearances of the season.

After watching him pitch, I just can’t help myself. I have to write another Andre Pallante article. That’s mostly due to my excitement which makes me unable to sit down whenever he’s on the mound (which makes my wife give me weird looks) but it’s also because I need to atone for my mistakes. So, Andre, I’m sorry for not listing you as my pitching breakout prediction this season.

Actually, though, in hindsight it’s probably good that I didn’t list Pallante because the two pitchers I did list are hurt (Riley O’Brien) and fighting through mechanical issues that have led to a huge velocity dip (Zack Thompson).

So actually, Andre, you’re welcome. I will be taking all the credit for you breakout season if/when it happens.

In all seriousness, though, why do I think Andre Pallante might have a breakout season? What has he shown that has me so excited? This is what I want to dive into today, and while the new death ball will come up, that won’t be the primary focus of this article.

It’s a promising development to be sure, but I actually want to focus on Andre Pallante’s fastball. Or, actually, I should say, “his fastballs”.

But I don’t want to give everything away in the intro so let’s get into the thick of things here.

Andre Pallante’s New Fastball Shape

Not one. Not two. But 3 fastball shapes. Okay, well, maybe 3. It’s probably actually 2 (more on that later). It’s hard to tell with Andre Pallante because he’s become such a fastball wizard. The guy can simply manipulate his fastball into doing whatever he wants it to do.

Does he want it to cut and sink? No problem! That’s what the pitch did last year and that fastball shape is still a staple of Pallante’s arsenal. But what if Pallante wants his fastball to do the exact opposite? What if he wants it to ride and run? Can he do that?

He sure can! in fact, he pulled out this ridiculous thing against the Padres, and, honestly, I don’t know how anyone is supposed to hit that.

Andre Pallante just threw a ridiculous fastball (sinker) to strike out Tatis:



96.2 mph

21.5" IVB

16.2" HB pic.twitter.com/SWJSkgDbzo — Kareem (@KareemSSN) April 3, 2024

Also, how are we supposed to classify that? Is it a sinker? Well, maybe. I mean the pitch did get 16.2 inches of arm side run and that would be highly irregular from a four-seam fastball coming out Pallante’s arm slot.

But I’ve never heard of a sinker that doesn’t sink. And that’s actually not a good description of this pitch. This isn’t a pitch that “doesn’t sink”. Rather this is a pitch that had a ton of riding life. That’s typical of a four-seamer and even most four-seamers don’t get that level of induced vertical break.

So maybe it is a four-seamer after all. Really there’s only one way to tell and that’s by seeing Pallante’s grip. Since I can’t do that, I’m just going to refer to that pitch simply as a fastball.

And this is what has me so excited. Andre Pallante didn’t have that pitch last year. In fact, there aren’t many pitchers who did.

There were only 10 pitches thrown last year with greater than 21 inches of induced vertical break and greater than 16 inches of arm side run. Not pitchers. Pitches.

Of the 341,799 fastballs that were thrown last year, this happened just 10 times. What Andre Pallante did against the Padres puts him in exclusive company. The interesting thing is that only 2 pitchers were able to throw a pitch like that more than once, which isn’t saying much since they only threw it twice.

Throwing a pitch like that isn’t normal.

I’m not going to focus on one pitch for the entire article but I did want to start with this pitch because it’s a perfect demonstration of the new fastball shape that Andre Pallante has broken out this year.

I will freely admit that this is the best example of Pallante’s new ride/run fastball but it’s not the only example of the new shape. He may not reach the upper extreme often but this simply shows that he has that kind of movement in the tank.

Here’s some more proof.

Andre Pallante reached 17 inches of induced vertical break just 4 times last year. He has already done so 5 times in his first 4.2 innings. That’s not a tremendous amount of IVB but it’s decent, especially for someone who has never previously shown an ability to get that kind of riding life.

So we now know that Andre Pallante throws 2 different kinds of fastballs but why does that matter?

Well it matters for 2 reasons.

The first is because it gives Pallante another weapon in his arsenal and another pitch shape that he can use to attack hitters with. But it also matters because it allows him to reach another part of the zone with consistency.

As you might expect for a pitcher who cuts his fastball, Pallante likes to throw his heater to the glove side.

Last year he threw 360 fastballs to his glove side and 253 fastballs to his arm side. And as you also might expect, Pallante’s fastball played a lot better to his glove side.

Pallante Fastball Results by Location Location Pitcher Run Value/100 wOBA Avg EV Whiff Rate Location Pitcher Run Value/100 wOBA Avg EV Whiff Rate Glove Side 1.4 0.317 85.2 18.6% Arm Side 0.6 0.326 90.6 16.0%

There’s a clear difference here. Pallante’s fastball was hit harder, got less whiffs, and was overall less valuable when located to the arm side, which is the typical fastball location for a pitcher.

Suffice it to say that Pallante targeted the glove side for a reason.

That may be changing this year.

I’ll add a huge small sample size caveat to this next statement but so far this year, Pallante has thrown his fastball to the arm side (29 times) nearly twice as often as the glove side (15 times).

That’s notable.

What’s also notable is the shape difference between his glove side fastballs and his arm side fastballs.

Pallante Fastball Shape By Location Location IVB Horizontal Movement Location IVB Horizontal Movement Glove Side 10.6 2.3 Arm Side 13.1 7.3

Pallante is still throwing his cut/sink fastball to the glove side but more often than not when he goes arm side he’s using his run/ride fastball. This not only allows the two pitches to be thrown in their best locations based on their movement profile but it also allows Pallante to tunnel the two fastballs off each other.

When he has one pitch cutting and sinking to the glove side (or running ever so slightly) and he has another pitch running and rising to the arm side, he can throw them in the same spot and let the natural movement of the two pitches create divergence on the way to the plate.

This is ideal and it helps both pitches play up. The two pitches will look the same out of the hand and will look the same when they start their path to the plate but they will end up in completely different parts of the zone.

That’s tough on a hitter.

Add that to the fact that Pallante now has hard pitches he can run in on the hands on the righties and lefties and he also has total plate coverage using two pitches that tend to perform at their best in the areas they are thrown.

That’s huge development for Pallante and I haven’t even touched on the death ball yet.

I will say that there is still room for Pallante to grow when it comes to his fastballs. I originally thought Pallante was showing 3 fastballs because he throws the cut/sink fastball and the run/ride fastball but then there is seemingly a third fastball that sits somewhere in the middle of that.

That’s not a third fastball, though. That’s the two pitches blending together. And this is where Pallante can improve. His cut/sink fastball is good and his run/ride fastball is good but a fastball sitting around 13-14 inches of IVB and 5ish inches of arm side run isn’t great.

The right-hander does have a lot of things going for him that can help keep hitters off the pitch but this is something I would like to see improved. It also supports my hypothesis that Pallante isn’t throwing a sinker but is rather throwing two different four-seam fastball variations.

Generally when a pitcher is throwing two variations of the same pitch, there is more risk for them to blend together whereas the different grips and seam orientations of the four-seamer and the sinker make that issue less prevalent.

The Death Ball

Now, it’s the fastballs that make Pallante much watch TV for me but I don’t want to forget about his new curveball shape - the death ball.

If you’re still wondering about what a death ball is, basically the idea is for the pitch to come out of the hand and then just completely fall off the table. It has to be thrown harder than the normal curveball to help create that kind of sharp movement and eliminate the hump that is common with 12-6 curveballs and the pitch isn’t laterally oriented at all. It’s just a straight dropper.

This might cue you in on the changes that Pallante made to his curveball, then.

The pitch is being thrown 4.5 mph harder with 12 fewer inches of drop and 2 fewer inches or sweeping action. That leaves the pitch with just under 55 inches of drop and under 4 inches of glove side break. It’s thrown hard (81.4 mph) and then just drops straight out of the hand.

So I’ve described the pitch but you might be wondering what the point of it is? Why do we want a pitch that is thrown harder with less movement? That might seem counterintuitive after all.

Well, the idea is that the pitch will be harder to see out of the hand and that it will tunnel better with the high fastball. And, wouldn’t you know it. Where has Pallante thrown his run/ride fastball besides the glove side?

Up in the zone.

This is just another piece to puzzle. To my eye, Pallante’s arsenal works a lot better as a whole now and he simply looks more electric when he’s on the mound. The extra fastball shape is a part of that but the death ball helps tie things together and its importance shouldn’t be lost on us.

Neither Pallante’s curveball (.398 wOBA against) nor his slider (.432 wOBA against) played particularly well last year. That makes the new curveball shape that much more intriguing. Pallante is a pitcher who can get by with a heavy dose of fastballs but if he can actually mix in an effective breaking ball then he has another weapon for hitters to worry about and that gives him an extra advantage.

Final Thoughts

Pallante has talked in the past about how his fastball cuts sometimes and runs other times but now it seems that he has toyed with grips and finger pressure to master his ability to throw a fastball with heavy cut and sink and a fastball with tons of riding and running life.

This should allow him to be a fastball dominant pitcher in the mold of Justin Steele or Lance Lynn because he has the tunneling and the plate coverage to thrive with that kind of strategy. Mix in the new death ball and then some sliders to righties and Pallante has all the weapons he needs for a breakout this season.

And who knows, a breakout year may give Pallante another chance to pitch out of the rotation and, personally, I would relish that.

Now we just have to sit back and see what he can do.

Thanks for reading.