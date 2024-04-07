Gorman Flexes Muscle in Loss

Nolan Gorman put on a power display Sunday afternoon in St. Louis during the Cardinals disappointing 10-3 loss to the Miami Marlins.

The Cardinals had only five total hits in the game and Nolan Gorman was responsible for two of them. They came in the form of a solo shot to left center in the 4th and a two-run home run to left center in 9th. Gorman ended the day 2-for-4 with 2 HR, 3 RBI and 2 runs scored.

This was a productive opening series for Gorman who hit .300 with three extra base hits in the three game set.

A Jordan Walker double, Michael Siani triple and a Nolan Arenado single were the only other hits the Cardinals could muster against a Marlins staff that came into the game giving up an opponent batting AVG of .262.

On the other side of the ball, Kyle Gibson’s first home start couldn’t have started worse. The Marlins Jazz Chisholm and Nick Gordon smashed a matching pair of three-run home runs in the first inning to put the Redbirds in a quick 6-0 hole.

From there the Marlins never looked back winning their first game of the 2024 season by scoring 10 runs on 13 hits and handing Kyle Gibson his first loss of the year and ballooning his ERA to 6.23.

There is a positive spin to Gibson’s start, as he settled in and only allowed one additional earned run over the remaining five innings he threw. Gibson ended the day with a final line of seven runs in six innings while striking out five and walking one.

To salvage a start like this shows veteran poise and more importantly saves the bullpen for the upcoming series against the Phillies. Though the two starts that we’ve seen from Gibson have been opposite in terms of results one thing remains consistent. Gibson just eats innings.

With today's loss the Cardinals are now at an even 5-5 record and will look for their third series win in row when the Phillies come to town tomorrow for a 6:45pm game.