2024 Minor League Season Preview

The minor league season began in full on Friday with the Double-A, High-A, and Single-A levels beginning their season exactly one week after Triple-A opening day. And with the minor league season now in full swing, it’s worth taking a look at the rosters of the St. Louis Cardinals four full season affiliates to see what stands out.

That’s what we’re going to do today.

We’ll start with the Single-A Palm Beach Cardinals and work our way up. The names will likely get more familiar to you as we progresses through the article.

Palm Beach Cardinals

Don’t pay attention to the names I have listed in the rotation; they are simply my best guess. Obviously Quinn Mathews is in it and I expect Jason Savacool will be as well. We know that Chen-Wei Lin already made a start too but my point is that there’s sometimes not a strong distinction between starter and reliever in Single-A.

Take Saturday’s game for example. Lin made a fine enough start but was pulled after 4 innings and 67 pitchers for “reliever” Benjamin Arias. Arias proceeded to throw the final 5 innings of the game in 54 pitches.

So my point is that in Single-A, often the organization is trying to keep a number of pitchers stretched out and throwing multiple innings without running up the pitch count on, generally, young arms.

I’m going to gloss over a lot of names here but keep in mind that pretty much every name on this roster is interesting to me due to the relative lack of information that we have about most of these prospects.

There a few names that stand out, though.

Quinn Mathews was the first pitcher selected by the Cardinals in last year’s draft and actually seems to have a fastball with good shape and decent velocity. Jason Savacool was the second pitcher selected with Ixan Henderson being the fourth pitcher the team selected. Of the two, Henderson is particularly interesting to me as a deceptive lefty with solid pitch metrics.

Chen-Wei Lin is also interesting as a 6’7”, 22 year-old pitcher the Cardinals signed out of Taiwan for around $500,000. He looks to have a good fastball and a nasty changeup and and I’ll be excited to learn more about him this year.

On the bullpen side, Zack Showalter is obviously intriguing as he may end up being the most valuable player the Cardinals got from the Orioles in exchange for Jack Flaherty at last year’s trade deadline. There’s lots of upside in his arm.

Two other names I’ll take the time to point out are Ettore Giulianelli, an Italian strikeout machine who struggles to throw strikes, and Luis Gastelum, who seems to have a pretty nasty changeup.

On the position player side Sammy Hernandez is a lottery ticket catcher the Cardinals got from the Blue Jays in the Genesis Cabrera trade. He has really good rookie ball numbers and is still just 19 years old. Definitely a project but an interesting one.

Adari Grant is a light hitting middle infielder who was regarded as a top 50 prospect in his international signing class and is making his full season debut this year. And then there’s a pair of undrafted players who both have strong bats in Kade Kretzschmar and Ross Friedrick. They both stuck out to me as worthwhile pickups last year.

And finally, in the outfield, is Chase Davis, the Cardinals first rounder last year. He struggled to adapt to pro ball after being drafted but possesses a ton of tools and has toyed with his swing in the spring. I’m really excited to see what he can do this year.

Peoria Chiefs

Of the 4 teams, Peoria has probably the least interesting roster to me. That doesn’t mean it’s not interesting, it mostly just means that I’m not thrilled by the pitching staff. And I love pitching so let’s start there.

I don’t expect the Peoria Chiefs to run a 6-man rotation. It’s just that I don’t know which of the 6 healthy pitchers listed will be pitching in the bullpen. It’s likely going to be one of Zane Mills, Inohan Paniagua, or Hancel Rincon and while Paniagua is perhaps the most interesting of the 3, he’s the one I would expect to move into the ‘pen as his career has stalled considerably in High-A.

Cooper Hjerpe is clearly the best prospect of the group, followed by Pete Hansen and Brycen Mautz some distance behind. Overall, though, it’s a pretty bland group of starters.

The same could be said about the bullpen but there are actually a number of relievers in this group that interest me.

Roy Garcia can miss bats and generates a tremendous amount of spin and, frankly, should be pitching in Springfield

Cade Winquest possesses a (ridiculously) high spin, high velocity heater with a ton of extension

Gustavo Rodriguez throws some of the easiest mid-to-upper 90s heat I’ve ever seen

Tanner Jacobson has a pair of good, high spin breaking balls that miss a lot of bats as well as a high spin fastball

Joseph King throws a nasty bat-missing right-handed changeup

Tyler Bradt has pretty good stuff but struggled mightily in college and Single-A so I’m curious as to what the Cardinals saw that caused them to push him up a level

None of these guys are big name prospects but they’re all interesting in some way and I’m excited to watch them this year.

On the position player side, the outfield group really stands out. I’ve been bullish on Zach Levenson since he was drafted last year and I remain so. There’s a lot of power in his swing and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him have a big year. Won-Bin Cho is another guy who could really ascend prospect rankings this year. He has a ton of tools but hits the ball on the ground too often. If he fixes his batted ball distribution, we could be looking at him as a breakout prospect.

Joshua Baez is another guy with a lot of tools but he simply doesn’t make enough contact to tap into his prodigious raw power with regularity. He turns 21 this year so there’s still plenty of time for him to develop but this feels like a big year for the him.

Other players to watch in the infield are William Sullivan, who is getting some breakout hype based on some loud exit velocities this spring, and Leonardo Bernal, who is probably the best catching prospect in the minor league system.

Some under the radar names that I like are Alex Iadisernia, who has a sneaky power/speed combo and does a great job of pulling the ball in the air, Carlos Linarez, who is a standout defensive catcher with a very strong arm, and Anyelo Encarnacion, who seems to be something of a spring breakout as he is skipping Single-A entirely after putting up a below average batting line as a 19-year-old in rookie ball last year.

Only 6 Cardinals prospects finished the MiLB season with an ISO > .200 and only 1 of those 6 players stole more than 15 bases.



His name: Alex Iadisernia



- .202 ISO

- 25 SB

- 11.0 BB%



Thats a fun package of tools! Keep an eye on the 2022 7th rounder. — Blake Newberry (@bt_newberry) October 9, 2023

There are certainly some fun names to track on this roster and at least a few guys who I think could have breakout seasons.

Springfield Cardinals

The fun part of this team is the rotation. Plain and simple. We know all about the headliners of this rotation - Tink Hence and Tekoah Roby - so I’ll keep it simple with them. I would expect to see both of them move to Memphis fairly quickly if their performance is good enough (and I expect it will be).

And then there’s Max Rajcic and Ian Bedell who are polished arms with deep pitch mixes. That’s a really strong rotation between the four of them. But that’s not all.

The real interesting name in this rotation is Edwin Nunez, who I ranked as the top relief pitcher in the Cardinals system a few months back at The Cardinal Nation. There’s two parts to that last statement so let’s unpack the first part first and then get to the second part.

I have Nunez as the top relief prospect for a few simple reasons. He is able to touch 100 mph with some regularity and he can generate upwards of 3000+ rpms on his breaking ball.

It really is that simple for me.

Nunez probably uses the wrong fastball (he uses a sinker primarily and should use a four-seamer), has iffy fastball shape, throws a slurvy breaking ball, and can struggle to repeat his mechanics but none of those things change my mind on Nunez. Those things can be improved but it’s rare to have a pitcher with so much innate feel for spin and ability to reach the triple digits on his fastball.

Now I referred to Nunez as my top ranked relief prospect but that may need to change after this year. The big righty has only ever started 2 games in his professional career but that’s not stopping the Cardinals from plugging him into the Springfield rotation.

Frankly, it was something I didn’t see coming but I absolutely love the decision by their Cardinals to aggressively push one of their most talented arms into the rotation.

This gives me a perfect segue into the bullpen because the guy that would replace Nunez as the my relief prospect in the system is Matt Svanson. I’ve been high on him ever since the Cardinals acquired him from the Blue Jays (and getting an arm like Svanson for Paul DeJong is wildly good value) and I actually wish he was starting the year in Memphis because he might just be the most MLB-ready bullpen arm in the system behind Nick Robertson.

I hope Svanson gets to move up soon because he should be in the major league picture this year.

Between Svanson, Andre Granillo, Andrew Marrero, and Leonardo Taveras, this is not a bullpen that should struggle to miss bats.

One other pitcher I want to mention before moving on the much less interesting group of position players is Alex Cornwell. He throws a cut/sink fastball that is shaped similarly to Andre Pallante’s and he too keeps the ball on the ground at an exceptional rate while also not walking hitters.

On the position player side, there aren’t a ton of guys who seem to have extended MLB futures ahead of them but Jimmy Crooks is clearly the top prospect of the group. He has performed well at every level and looks like a solid backstop both at the plate and behind it.

Noah Mendlinger is interesting as an extremely patient hitter with fantastic bat-to-ball skills and a utility profile and Jeremy Rivas is a really strong defender at the 6 who has been pushed somewhat aggressively through the system despite his lack of offensive production.

Memphis Redbirds

Peoria’s roster has a really exciting outfield group and Springfield’s roster has a really exciting rotation but the Memphis roster doesn’t really have one group I can point to as particularly exciting me.

The rotation is probably as close as it gets and, to its credit, it is filled with legitimate prospect and names that are worth watching. For me, the most exciting player of the group is actually Sem Robberse. I’ve been vocal about why I like Robberse in the past but I’ll briefly recap it here.

He has an unusual and extremely effective changeup that misses a ton of bats and he throws a nasty sweeper with a ton of glove side break that also misses a lot of bats. His fastball is the worst pitch in his arsenal as a low 90s heater without great shape and that is a bit of a limiting factor for Robberse.

Now, with that said, Robberse decided to keep that pitch in his pocket in his first outing of the season, using it just 27% of the time in his first start while really leaning on his sweeper and his cutter (which is a pitch that I neglected to mention early but is also a really strong offering). If Robberse continues to pitch like that then my concerns about his fastball will be significantly lessened.

I wouldn’t be all that surprised if Robberse turned out to be the best pitcher of the group.

In the bullpen, we’ve got some guys who could help at the major league level if they get pressed into service. Nick Robertson is foremost among the group here although he seems to have dropped his sweeper in favor of a harder, smaller slider and that’s not a tweak I particularly enjoy.

Wilking Rodriguez is also someone who could be useful at the big league level if he can live in the zone a bit better. His cutter/curveball/fastball combination plays.

John King isn’t the most exciting pitcher in the world but we’ve already seen him get the call to St. Louis and I would expect him to ride the Memphis shuttle for much of the year.

There are some other interesting names that I’m going to gloss over but Chris Roycroft is also a pitcher who has piqued my interest. You would be forgiven for not having heard of him but he throws a mid-90s sinker with tremendous depth, 17.5 inches of running life, and 7 feet of extension and a good, hard sweepy slider.

In the field we have some solid prospects too. Pedro Pages is a great defense-first catcher, Thomas Saggese is a well-regarded prospect who will get the chance to prove he can play shortstop this year. He looks to be the primary 6 in Memphis.

Cesar Prieto is another guy I’m watching this year because he’s made me more interested in him that I have been in the past. He’s swinging the bat harder, showing more pop, and looking more athletic in the infield than he did last year.

Notable Omissions

There are a handful of notable prospects that aren’t listed on any of the Opening Day rosters. In the case of more advanced players, this likely indicates some sort of injury. In the case of younger players, they simply may not have made a full season roster.

Some of the players I was looking for specifically were:

Travis Honeyman (3rd round pick last year)

Jonathan Mejia (Highly touted 18-year-old international prospect)

Charles Harrison (7th round pick last year)

Christian Worley (9th round pick last year)

Let me know in the comments if I missed any other major names.

Final Thoughts

In case you didn’t know, if you have an MLB TV account, you can also watch minor league games! That’s a feature that I use regularly in order to get my eyes on the prospects in the system. This should be a fun year of minor league baseball and it’s certainly notable that the Cardinals have a number of talented prospects in Double-A and Triple-A.

There are some guys who could have an impact in St. Louis as soon as this year and break out o the minor leagues permanently but it’s also worth pointing out that the there are a lot of names jockeying for starting jobs in the rotation and the funnel obviously narrows to just 5 spots in the major leagues.

Most of the guys listed as starters are likely to end up as relievers at the highest level but seeing the competition between them as to who will make it to the Cardinals rotation will be something worth paying attention to.

If you were able to wade through a sea of prospect musings and ramblings to reach this point in the article then I applaud you and, as always, thanks for reading.