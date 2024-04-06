Cardinals vs. Marlins: 4/6/24 Game Thread

It’s a Saturday afternoon game!

The Cardinals play the Marlins at 1:15 CST today. Steven Matz will take the mound for the Cards, facing off against Trevor Rogers.

I, personally, would prefer if the Cardinals won the game. Though they might lose. It’s doubtful that they will tie. How’s that for analysis? Anyway, it’s all you get as I start a long two weeks of international travel. Hopefully, I will have internet while I’m gone. If I do, I’ll bring you some Cardinals coverage from Paraguay in South America.

Enjoy your afternoon of baseball!