Cardinals Win Home Opener in Thrilling Fashion with a Big 7th!

Greetings, baseball fans! Cardinal connoisseurs. Etc. I am here to write about baseball, and the Home Opener this April 4th, 2024.

Temps were 50 or below for the home opener today, and the weather here in St Louis has been really up and down, hot and cold... but that did not dampen the Cardinals spirits today, or the fans (although, they were most probably too cold out there). Lance Lynn took the mound, in his second start of the season. His velocity was the lowest out of the entire rotation after the first run through, a bunch who aren’t exactly lighting the world on fire with their fastball delivery. I mean, the world doesn’t need much help with that anyway, at this point, but I digress.

Top 1st: Just a few pitches in, Siani saved our butts with a superb diving catch during the very first at bat. Which might’ve set the tone a bit. With injuries to several key players, including Willson Contreras, Herrera was the man behind the plate for Lance. Even though there was a runner at first in the first, Lance Lynn got through the inning unscathed.

Bottom 1st: Goldschmidt hit a single rather roundly. But then Arenado erased it with a double play. That concluded the first, only other thing to note is that Chip Caray’s voice didn’t sound too bad!

Top 2nd: They still run those magnificent Clydesdales. I have never been to an opening day, but I hear its like no other team’s opener. Much pageantry. Ozzie Smith was there, interviewed, reminiscing. Lance Lynn looked good still, mixing in a cutter. For those who thought he would be in the best shape of his life... well, he’s not much different looking than last year. But he’s effective enough. Arenado was not able to throw out a fast runner. But I’m not sure if even younger Arenado could’ve made that play. Regardless, Lynn escaped unscathed.

Bottom 2nd: Ivan Herrera Opening Day Home Run! It was only worth 1 run, but it was a lot of fun. Crushed it over the left field wall for a 414 footer. Brian Weathers pitched for the Marlins today. Jordan Walker hit one way out to center field but the Marlins CF’er reeled it in near the wall. Good play. Burleson also hit one out there pretty far, but not quite as impressive. In another park, there might have been 3 home runs in a row. But in a cold damp Busch III, they of course did not all fly out. Ivan just crushed it.

Top 3rd: Lance Lynn’s St Louis homecoming had him pitching like a true competitor. Willpower is one of those intangibles and he has it. He pushed his way through the side efficiently during this half inning, looking good Lance!

Bottom 3rd: Victor Scott II struck out was maybe the most notable thing that happened, except that’s actually a normal thing. Maybe don’t lead him off anymore? Idk. I like the guy but he should definitely be towards the bottom of the lineup. Nice throwback idea though. Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers is a career 5.91 ERA pitcher. Goldschmidt got hit a little bit by a pitch, but it didn’t seem too bad, off the bottom of the shoe it looked like. But Arenado did nothing, again.

Top 4th: Matt Holliday in the house! I mean, stadium. Aging well. Lance Lynn at it again, but gave up a home run, as he does. Lance Lynn looks about as athletic as my aging 48 year old beer drinking body, but he’s still one of my favorite players. I don’t know how long it will take for the novelty to wear off, but as long as he’s not horrible, I guess just enjoy it (and the interviews! amazing). Stats are like cats this early, subject to change. This inning was not easy for Lance! But he battled through even though runners were at 2nd and 3rd. He ended that half an inning with a strikeout!

Bottom 4th: Blink and you could’ve missed this half of an inning, the Cardinals hitters really didn’t do anything, and made a bad pitcher look pretty good. Jordan Walker walked though! Burleson did too, to draw out the 5th into slow motion for that last out, which was Winn lining to the left fielder.

Top 5th: Lance Lynn gave up another home run, but this time for two runs! Marlins 3, Cardinals 1. Would he produce quality though? Nope! He gave up a third home run! Marlins 4-1. Sigh. He does serve up the dingers in late stage Lynnings. One can only imagine Lance Lynn as pissed at this point. Solid beard game though. The cutter working pretty good again. He is replaced after giving up 3 runs by Liberatore. Liberatore almost gives up a home run too, but Jordan Walker had a big leaping catch at the wall, possibly taking away a home run, maybe. Or at least, a double.

Bottom 5th: Weathers hits the leadoff man Siani. Marlins fail to turn a double play with Scott hitting and Siani on the basepaths. Speed can create anxiety. And the Marlins rushed it. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, Goldschmidt was up. Nobody out! Marlins skipper Skip Schumaker was staring off into space, stoicly. Cards score one from a Golden groundout. Arenado was up, and there was a pitch clock violation. That’s the first one I’ve ever recapped! Nolan Arenado got sick of sucking and hit a double, including an RBI to match Goldschmidt. Cardinals down 4 to 3... Ivan Herrera was at the plate, but looked bad against some Weathers sweepers and struck out. The Marlins bullpen already taxed and bankrupt, winless, Weathers was to weather it out. Nolan Gorman was still dialing it in and calibrating for the season, ineffective so far.

Top 6th: I think quality starts is going to be a big theme for the Cardinals this year. Liberatore was still pitching and gave up a run on a wild pitch! Completely awful thrown into the ground. 5-3 Marlins.

Bottom 6th: Jordan Walker fouling balls off his foot, the ump gave Bender the Marlins pitcher a bad call, which gave Walker another chance... he just flied to right field though. Can Burleson hit? It seems like he should be able to. But he didn’t. Sigh. With Winn up, the Cardinals fared better, with a sharply hit single to the outfield. I am won over by Winn when he hits too. To end the sixth, Siani struck out.

Top 7th: Pallante out of the ‘pen... retired the first batter. Walked Burger. Someone named Jazz tried to slide into first base but Pallante got him just in time. Edmonds said obvious things about getting injured sliding head first. Marmol went to the ‘pen before Pallante could get a chance to retire the side, Gallegos was the pitcher of choice vs De La Cruz. By this point Burger was at second base, and this managing machination worked out well.

Stretch: this was one of the more boring games where 8 runs were scored before the 7th inning. A lot of empty seats for a home opener, in my estimation.

Bottom 7th: Sanchez was the pitcher for Miami, and Goldschmidt would’ve grounded out but Arraez gifted St Louis with another error, so that Paul G could occupy first base. Arenado was up, squinted and hit a corkscrew tornado down the third base line, which squibbed out of Burger’s glove. Goldy and original Nolan were at first and second with Herrera up. Sanchez seemed hittable, and he was! Herrera with another RBI! Willson Contreras his biggest cheerleader. Cards down by a run, Sanchez knocked out. Gorman was up! New Nolan double! Gorman guided one into the outfield in just the right spot, towards the first base foul line but eminently fair. Cardinals took the lead 6 to 5! This game went from boring to absolutely thrilling real quick.

But it wasn’t over. Nardi pitched to Walker, he has also been dialing it in and calibrating. Walker was able to move Gorman over to third base, at least, with a pop out to center. Would Burleson win me over here? Last year some might have thought of him as a good hitter but the results were real bad. And so far this season, not good at all. Well I’ll just eat my hat (I’m not wearing one), Alec got a big hit! Went the other way and did some damage. Cardinals 7-5! The offense was waking up vs the ineffective Marlins bullpen.

The Cardinals had lady luck on there side this inning, and just kept putting the ball into play and causing things to happen. It wasn’t the prettiest thing, but it worked out rather well. Masyn Winn got in on the action with a bloopish but powerful RBI hit to right field. Cardinals 8-5! What an epic turnaround especially for a home opener!

Top 8th: Now the entire narrative turned to, can the bullpen handle a 3 run lead? They had an allowance of 2 runs. Insanely effective lefty JoJo Romero was our guy. Did you now that his FIP last season was 2.2? He was nowhere near that good before last season, but the Cardinals might’ve found a late bloomer with the now 27 year old Romero. He looked like one of our best relievers still today. No runs for the Florida Fish in the 8th!

Bottom 8th: Arenado was blessed again by a hit that popped out of a glove, this time in center field because the CF’er had to dive for the ball, as it was dropping fast in front of him. Herrera was up again, for possibly more dramatic hitting: 2 outs, Arenado at first. Ivan struck out this time, but what a good game he had.

Top 9th: Helsley mowed through the Marlins lineup like a laser through warm butter. Cardinals win!!!

Tune in next time true believer, on Saturday! The undefeated I mean unvictoried (or is that non-victorious?) Miami Marlins at .500 St Louis Cardinals, will the Cardinals be a winner and eat more chicken dinner? Game time 1:15pm CST. Matz takes on Trevor Rogers.

Stats and stuff