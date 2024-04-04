The St. Louis Cardinals play their home opener against the Miami Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals have their home opener against Miami Marlins in a few hours. In fact, the home opener festivities have likely already begun so let’s make this short and sweet.

Opponent: Miami Marlins

Record: 0-7

Manager: Skip Schumaker

Starting roster:

C, Nick Fortes; Christian Bethancourt

1B, Josh Bell

2B, Luis Arráez

3B, Jake Burger

SS, Tim Anderson

LF, Bryan De La Cruz

CF, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

RF, Avisaíl García

OF, Jesús Sánchez

Top performer in 2023: Luis Arráez, (132 wRC+, 3.4 fWAR)

Most stolen bases in 2023: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (22)

Highest ISO in 2023: Josh Bell (.210)*

*Jorge Soler is no longer with the Marlins, but had the highest ISO in 2023 at .262

Highest walk rate in 2023: Jesús Sánchez (9.5%)*

Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings are no longer with the Marlins, but had the top two highest walk rates in 2023 at 11.4% and 9.8%, respectively

Most home runs in 2023: Bryan De La Cruz and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (19)*

*Jorge Soler is no longer with the Marlins, but had the most homers in 2023 with 36

Best defender per fWAR: Nick Fortes (catcher, 11.3 Def)

Matchups

Thursday, April 4 at 3:15 pm CT: Ryan Weathers (LHP) vs. Lance Lynn

Weathers 2023 arsenal per Baseball Savant: Four Seamer (56.1%) (96.7 mph), Changeup (23.6%), Sweeper (20.3%)

Saturday, April 6 at 1:15 pm CT: Trevor Rogers (LHP) vs. Steven Matz

Rogers 2023 arsenal per Baseball Savant: Four Seamer (43%) (93.2 mph), Changeup (25.5%), Sinker (18.8 %), Slider (12.7%)

Sunday, April 7 at 1:15 pm CT: Max Meyer vs. Kyle Gibson

Meyer 2024* arsenal per Baseball Savant: Slider (43%), Four Seamer (21.5%), Changeup (21.5%), Sinker (13.9)

*Meyer is the number 3 prospect in the Marlins system. He pitched just six innings in 2022, zero in 2023, and just five innings in 2024 so far.