The St. Louis Cardinals play their home opener against the Miami Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals have their home opener against Miami Marlins in a few hours. In fact, the home opener festivities have likely already begun so let’s make this short and sweet.
Opponent: Miami Marlins
Record: 0-7
Manager: Skip Schumaker
Starting roster:
C, Nick Fortes; Christian Bethancourt
1B, Josh Bell
2B, Luis Arráez
3B, Jake Burger
SS, Tim Anderson
LF, Bryan De La Cruz
CF, Jazz Chisholm Jr.
RF, Avisaíl García
OF, Jesús Sánchez
Top performer in 2023: Luis Arráez, (132 wRC+, 3.4 fWAR)
Most stolen bases in 2023: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (22)
Highest ISO in 2023: Josh Bell (.210)*
*Jorge Soler is no longer with the Marlins, but had the highest ISO in 2023 at .262
Highest walk rate in 2023: Jesús Sánchez (9.5%)*
Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings are no longer with the Marlins, but had the top two highest walk rates in 2023 at 11.4% and 9.8%, respectively
Most home runs in 2023: Bryan De La Cruz and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (19)*
*Jorge Soler is no longer with the Marlins, but had the most homers in 2023 with 36
Best defender per fWAR: Nick Fortes (catcher, 11.3 Def)
Matchups
Thursday, April 4 at 3:15 pm CT: Ryan Weathers (LHP) vs. Lance Lynn
Weathers 2023 arsenal per Baseball Savant: Four Seamer (56.1%) (96.7 mph), Changeup (23.6%), Sweeper (20.3%)
Saturday, April 6 at 1:15 pm CT: Trevor Rogers (LHP) vs. Steven Matz
Rogers 2023 arsenal per Baseball Savant: Four Seamer (43%) (93.2 mph), Changeup (25.5%), Sinker (18.8 %), Slider (12.7%)
Sunday, April 7 at 1:15 pm CT: Max Meyer vs. Kyle Gibson
Meyer 2024* arsenal per Baseball Savant: Slider (43%), Four Seamer (21.5%), Changeup (21.5%), Sinker (13.9)
*Meyer is the number 3 prospect in the Marlins system. He pitched just six innings in 2022, zero in 2023, and just five innings in 2024 so far.
