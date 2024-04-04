Predicting the next five home openers - 2024 edition

Let’s all just appreciate the fact that we are currently in the midst of one of the greatest days of the year. Opening Day is nice, but the home opener - usually not the same day for the Cardinals - has it beat. I don’t know if you’ve ever been by the stadium for a home opener - don’t even have to be at the game - but it’s the best atmosphere until the playoffs. Unlike the playoffs, the home opener is guaranteed.

Unlike last year, whatever game we have later today probably won’t be a representation of the season ahead. Last year, it was. It was also the first game of the year. Almost everything that ultimately led to a loss that day seemed to foreshadow how the year would go. But the Cardinals already played seven games. The defense is much improved. The starters have been competent more often than they’ve been bad. All the silly plays have seemed to work for the Cardinals, not against them.

It is a bummer to stand at 3-4 when the Cardinals lost two fairly winnable games in the process. But the bright side is that the Cardinals played the Dodgers and Padres seven times and five of those games were within reach of a win. I can tell you that the mood of the fanbase about the state of the Cardinals was that the Cards were little leaguers and those two were seniors in high school.

Moving onto the topic of the day, to carry over a feature that I’ve used before, I find it interesting to map out the next five years of Opening Day lineups. To see how well the Cardinals are set up in the future, in the year of 2024. That’s all this feature is designed to do. If I have to start making wild leaps, that’s an uncertain future. If this is a boring post with predictable answers, they are well set up. Let’s map it out.

2025

C - Willson Contreras

1B - Brendan Donovan

2B - Nolan Gorman

3B - Nolan Arenado

SS - Masyn Winn

LF - Lars Nootbaar

CF - Victor Scott II

RF - Tommy Edman

DH - Jordan Walker

SP - Sonny Gray

Okay this is going to be a boring post. I see that now. I know I’m through one lineup, but there’s just massive amounts of team control or players under contract and it ain’t going to change for a while barring trades.

First base is the hardest position, just because there are a surprisingly large number of possibilities, from the plausible to the not so plausible: Goldschmidt himself, Gorman, Donovan, Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, hell Willson Contreras is even a first baseman in some timeline. (I suppose I should put Jordan Walker on this list cause it’s more likely than Contreras, but he gets the parentheses specifically because I want to point out how much I do not think this is going to happen.)

In some ways, don’t quibble with the positions. Walker is an outfielder/DH in the way that Nolan Gorman was a 2B/DH last season. He’ll play a lot of RF, Edman will probably play center, 2B, and SS. Thomas Saggese figures to enter somewhere in this equation and oh yeah Dylan Carlson is still something here. Trades may simplify this admittedly. Edman is an obvious trade candidate in the same way that Tyler O’Neill was an obvious trade candidate. He doesn’t really have a role anymore if Scott’s the CFer.

As to why Gorman at 2B and Donovan at 1B, well maybe I’m overreacting to a few games to start the season, but Gorman seems to be developing into a 2B you don’t want to move off the position. For the same reason Edman makes sense to trade is the same reason Gorman should stay at 2B. Edman isn’t going to provide the same type of defensive value at RF and Gorman isn’t going to provide the same type of defensive value at 1B. This is where the positional differences in value fall short. The best defensive 1Bs are typically just +5 and I personally think that’s a possible outcome for Gorman. At second base. And I don’t really think Edman moving to RF is going to lead to him having Jason Heyward defense in the corners. Something about his specific traits seem better suited for CF and I cannot believe I’m making that argument.

2026

C - Ivan Herrera

1B - Brendan Donovan

2B - Nolan Gorman

3B - Nolan Arenado

SS - Masyn Winn

LF - Lars Nootbaar

CF - Victor Scott II

RF - Jordan Walker

DH - Willson Contreras

SP - Sonny Gray

This is basically identical to the 2024 lineup except Donovan fulfills the Goldschmidt role and Saggese takes over the utility spot. For the record, I don’t necessarily think Donovan is starting 150 games, just that if everyone is healthy, he will start the season at 1B. I’m not switching it up because I don’t know who else will be playing 1B when he’s not. I am aware Gorman is the path of least resistance because homers and Donovan would be an unusual 1B. Honestly this exercise is starting to convince me maybe they really do extend Goldschmidt even though there’s an overflow of position players coming soon.

Catcher is less about Contreras actually and more about Herrera. If Herrera can make himself 1B to Contreras’ 1A, both of them should start Opening Day and until Herrera can make himself as good of a hitter as Contreras, Contreras will get the DH starts. And yeah the defense, but that’s speculation at this point, we don’t actually know how Herrera grades defensively.

Starting pitching was kind of tough, because hopefully Sonny Gray isn’t the best starter this year, but the home opener is not usually the best starter. Because the Cardinals don’t usually play their home opener on the first game of the year. This year for instance, is Lance Lynn. So if the Cards get a better starting pitcher, he’s probably pitching Opening Day. Gray, being of seniority and at this point, the longest tenured Cardinal on the staff, if they let Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz leave, would be picked for the home opener no question.

2027

C - Willson Contreras

1B - Chase Davis

2B - Nolan Gorman

3B - Nolan Arenado

LF - Lars Nootbaar

CF - Victor Scott II

RF - Jordan Walker

DH - Brendan Donovan

SP - Tekoah Roby

Why did I switch it up? I don’t know. I wanted to make sure Donovan got in the lineup and I wanted my surprise pick of Chase Davis at 1B. Davis is actually supposed to stick in the outfield and I’m sure he will, but I honestly wanted to pick someone other than Donovan for 1B, because he feels more like a short-term fix.

First base was way harder than I thought it would be because while it can go in a bunch of directions, any individual choice seems unlikely. I don’t think Jordan Walker’s skillset supports a move to 1B, like at all, and Gorman is specifically such a good double play partner with Masyn Winn that I’m having trouble seeing him move either. But there’s not really anyone in the minors who fits either - and the MLBers not named Walker seem to be too good at fielding for a conversion. If Chase Davis is as reported with the bat, he could plausibly hit enough to play 1B by this point.

2028

C - Ivan Herrera

1B - Chase Davis

2B - Nolan Gorman

3B - Thomas Saggese

SS - Masyn Winn

LF - Won-Bin Cho

CF - Victor Scott II

RF - Jordan Walker

DH - Travis Honeyman

SP - Tekoah Roby

Let’s for the sake of finishing this damn list assume that it is somehow possible that both Thomas Saggese and Travis Honeyman are good enough to start on the 2028 lineup while simultaneously not being on any Opening Day lineup before. That is not how it would work. If they are good enough to be on the 2028 Opening Day lineup, they were good before 2028. That is not necessarily true of Cho, who will still only be 24 in 2028. So that one is possible. Nootbaar, if you were wondering, is eligible for free agency after the 2027 season.

2029 season

C - Leonardo Bernal

1B - Chase Davis

2B - Nolan Gorman

3B - Thomas Saggese

SS - Masyn Winn

LF - Won-Bin Cho

CF - Victor Scott II

RF - Jordan Walker

DH - Travis Honeyman

SP - Zack Showalter

I’m just going to go all in on the Gorman love in this post. In my prediction, Gorman either signs a pre-free agency deal or signs with the Cardinals out of free agency. He would otherwise be a free agent if not signed prior to 2029. It’s a little harder to see five years in the future when everyone but the rookies this season are going to be eligible for free agency by 2029.

Realistically, that SP prediction can be replaced by “1st round SP picked between 2024 and 2026, but I think I’d have better chances of winning the lottery than picking the exact starting pitcher who the Cards would pick who also becomes good enough to be the 2029 Opening Day starter. So I’m going with the equivalent of a 1st rounder in Showalter.

I skipped Hence not because I don’t believe in him, but I felt I had to pick between him and Roby and they tend to repeat Opening Day starts. And Showalter was just a more interesting, out-there answer, which is what I was going for. I don’t have enough faith in Cooper Hjerpe that he’ll stick at SP to predict him for any Opening Day starts.