Game Recap – April 3 - Cardinals @ Padres. Cards close out the road trip seeking a series sweep.

Pre-game notes

· Today is a day game. The best! Game time is set for 1:10 PM PDT.

· Reminder. I’m still a novice recapper and want to hear what people like to read in recaps (and what you skip through, also). Is the game info too much, too detailed? Ok with the scorebook notations instead of prose? In the recap too long? Stuff like that.

· I don’t suspect too many people went into the season opener anticipating that the Cards would be playing today with a chance to get over .500 for the west coast trip. But, here we are….

· If you haven’t been, Petco Park is a great place to watch a baseball game, and downtown San Diego is a great place to hang.

· Petco is notorious for run suppression, 29th out of 30 parks, suppressing offense by ~10%. Equally tough on LH and RH hitters. I’ve seen quite a few games here and find that a rangy centerfielder can really be handy to have. Do we have any around, by chance?

· On the medical front, Sonny Gray is slated for a simulated game at AA tonight. 50-ish pitch target. Then on to a rehab AAA start five days from now. Sounds like Thompson gets at least one more turn in the rotation after today.

· Kenyan Middleton was slated to throw to hitters in Jupiter earlier today. Lars Nootbar is expected to play tonight at AAA. If all goes well, we may see Noot in St. Louis before the Marlins series is over.

· Latest news on Carlson is another 3-5 weeks, which projects as back on the roster mid-May. Scott should get quite the run in CF.

· Riley O’Brien MRI turned up no structural damage. Whew.

Line-up machinations

· Thompson takes the bump, looking to improve on a rocky first start. Petco tends to be friendly to left handed pitchers, though.

· Walker drops to the 8th spot.

· Crawford spells Winn at short. Not surprising when I read the travel schedule, but a tad surprising when I consider a lefty on the mound with a RH leaning lineup. That said, Crawford was still a +6 OAA in 2023, so capable defensively still.

· Herrera pushes Contreras to DH.

· Maybe today will include a Ryan Fernandez sighting. Cards a little thin in the BP today. I wonder who closes today? Part of the problem with red-shirting a reliever is everyone else gets over-worked fast. Cardinals would appear to be very reliant on the left-side of their bullpen today, with all of them off yesterday. Pallante and Gallegos might have an inning in them. I’d bet they’d like to stay away from them, however.

The game

T1 - Nice start with HBP for Donovan but followed by 5-4-3 DP by Goldy. Contreras Ks.

B1 - Bogaerts leads off with single and stolen base. Tatis walks to set the DP back up. Not my favorite strategy. Cronenworth F7. Machado F8. But then Kim and Profar walk to drive in a gift run. Rosario K’s to end the inning. 33 pitch inning. Poor command. Velocity down again. Concerning. Padres up 1-0.

T2 - Arenado taps out 1-3. An unusual ball the other way for him. Gorman lines out, if 75 can be considered line out. He is not hot. Herrera K’s.

B2 - Single by Azocar on hanging curve. Higashioka pops out F8 on another hanging curve. Single for Bogaerts. Tatis grounds to third 5-4, but Tatis beats throw to first for an RBI. Stolen base Tatis. Cronenworth out 6-3. Thompson at 47 pitches. 2-0 Padres.

T3 - Crawford K’s. Walker K’s. Scott lines out to center.

B3 - Machado first pitch grounds out 5-3. Kim 105 MPH single to center, followed by yet another stolen base. Profar and Rosario oblige with K’s. Thompson finding an effective change-up. Still struggling to cross 90 with his FB. Pitch count now at 61. Still 2-0 Padres.

T4 - Donovan singles to left. Breaks up the no-no. Backwards K on Goldy, with Donovan out stealing on the pitch. Contreras doubles to left. 109 MPH. Arenado loops RBI single to right center. Arenado out stealing. Padres up 2-1 now.

B4 - Azocar K’s. Higashioka HR to left after Thompson got up 0-2. Bogaerts out 5-3. Tatis walks. Cronenworth lines out to Center. Padres now up 3-1. Would think Thompson done after 83 pitches.

T5 - Gorman backwards K. He having trouble with pitches up in zone. Lots of swing-and-miss for him right now. He has shown ability to adjust though. Herrera singles, Crawford walks. On queue, Walker grounds into Cardinal’s 3rd DP of the game.

B5 - Thompson back out for 5th. He produces a quick, efficient 9 pitch inning. Pop out, backwards K. Ground out on nice stop by Gorman. Thompson battled, but had not a lot working for him. Padres stay up 3-1.

T6 - Scott and Donovan both F7. Goldy singles. Contreras HBP on hand. Ouch! Right on the hand. Arenado K’s to end the inning. Musgrove at 88 pitches. Probably done.

B6 - Liberatore in. Rosario greets him with a double to left. Thinking that ball should have been caught. Expected OBA on that hit was .060. Azocar SAC 1-3 puts Rosario on third. Liberatore K’s Higashioka in tough AB. Bogaerts out 1-3 to end inning, stranding runner at third. Strong work by Libby there.

T7 - Cosgrove in for Musgrove. Gorman walks. Herrera lines out to SS. Crawford K’s. Walker K.

B7 - Pallante in. He throws a clean inning. K’s Tatis. Cronenworth out 1-3. Machado out 2-3. Almost dominating. His K% is improved early in this season. That is positive.

T8 - Peralta in. Peralta warned for quick pitch. Scott HBP. Donovan HBP. Things getting a bit testy. Isn’t that the 4th HBP just today? Goldy grounds into tailor-made DP, but alas, Bogaerts throws the relay away. Scott scores. Goldy to 2nd. Suarez in for Peralta, who is being placed in protective custody. Contreras walks. Arenado repeats Goldy’s 6-4-3 chance and the Padres convert this time. Padres lead is now 3-2.

B8 - Siani in for Donovan. I like his defense. Ryan Fernandez makes his major league debut, replacing Pallante. Kim K’s. First major leage K for Fernandez. He throws 97? I’m paying attention. Profar doubles. Wade K’s. Merrill is intentionally walked. They didn’t like the rookie on rookie match-up? Higashioka validates the strategy when he K’s. Good work, striking out the side there. up 3-2 going into ninth inning. Strong bullpen work overall. Romero still in reserve if Cards rally.

T9 - Suarez remains in, trying to complete a 5 out save. Gorman with a tough at-bat. Second one in a row. Good to see. He ends up lining out the left, but still good AB. Herrera with long single. Crawford with a good, patient AB, too. Lets the game come to him. He walks. Winn runs for Crawford. Burleson PH for Walker. K’s. Suarez, up over 30 pitches, goes all gas against Scott. All 99-100 MPH fastballs overwhelms the rookie, who hung tough with a couple foul balls, but ultimately succumbed to overwhelming velocity.

Post game notes (observations and random musings)

· Cardinals will be late arriving back to STL tonight (early tomorrow, probably). They will have to sleep fast, as tomorrow is the home opener with an early start time – 4:10 PM CDT.

· Note to self. Friday is a weird off day. I’ll never get used to those.

· On the topic of park factors, I have often wondered how Busch (or any stadium) can be strike-out suppressing. Using 2021-2023 numbers, Busch is 27th (out of 30 parks) for strike out suppression rate in the league, reducing K’s to 90% of average. What factors do you think influence that? Foul territory size? Hitting background?

· Sample sizes are too small to reference meaningful analytics, but to the eye it seems like the defense has been sharp enough to make all the plays they needed to make. I haven’t really seen any extended innings due to plays not made, double plays just missed, or runners getting an extra base due to various mental errors.

· Something I saw on this trip I liked. Seems like last year, every time something went wrong, the pitchers caved in. On this trip, several pitchers didn’t have everything go right, but they stayed and battled and didn’t give in. Lynn loading the bases with none out in the first in a prime example of where a veteran keeps things close. Thompson was same today. Nothing working, but still battled and didn’t let it get away. That is a likeable trait.

· I don’t pay as much attention to other teams as I do the Cardinals. But in my research for this recap, I noted that Baseball Prospectus views the Padres as somewhat similar to the Cardinals. Aging veteran position players dealing with decline curves. Heavy reliance on very young players to come through. Older rotation members also dealing with decline. Spotty bullpen expectations. Interesting. This is a team without a real plan when it comes to roster construction. Referring to the Padres, of course.

Til next time...