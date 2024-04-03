First Time Through Fun Facts!

As I write this, the Cardinals have played five games. Using five starters. They are through their Opening Day rotation for the first time. Minus Sonny Gray, of course.

What did we learn?

Nothing of consequence!

We’re only five games into the season so nothing of consequence has happened on the field anywhere. We love to overreact to the events of the early season. Small sample size evaluation is a favorite early-season activity for fans, myself included. It’s also completely fruitless. Everything we know now could change one start from now.

Let me state the obvious before we dig in here. Every stat that I’ll look at today is pretty much meaningless. Which means pretty much everything I’ll say is also meaningless.

That’s nothing new.

But they are the only stats we have. Let’s have fun with them. Let’s look at some fun facts from the first time through the rotation!

Miles Mikolas – 33% HF/FB Rate

Here we are again. Again. Again. Again. Again. I’ve been writing about Miles Mikolas and his HF/FB% (home run per fly ball percentage) since 2019. Outside of health, the most important part of Mikolas’ game is his – I’m hesitant to say ability – luck on home runs.

In case you’ve missed the first fifteen times I’ve written about this, here’s the short of it. When Mikolas has good luck on his HR/FB rate, he’s a good pitcher. When he has bad luck on his HF/FB rate, he’s a bad pitcher. Profound, I know. But pretty much everything else about his game is stable. His BB rates, K rates, etc. are all likely to fall within a certain predictable range. HR rates are much more fluid for him and everyone.

In 2018, Mikolas’ HR/FB rate was 9.2%. That’s good. He had 4.3 fWAR and an ERA under 3.

In 2019, Mikolas’ HR/FB rate was 16.1%. That’s bad. He had a 2.4 fWAR and an ERA over 4.

Very little else changed about his game.

Now, Mikolas isn’t the pitcher he used to be. His K rate fell again last season to 15.9% from a high of 19% in 2022. His BB rate remained steady. The Cardinals enter 2024 likely knowing they won’t see Mikolas return to his previous peak form. Still, he can be a serviceable #3 caliber start (by my entirely subjective scale) if he can hold his HR rate down.

Last year, he did just that. You wouldn’t know it from his 4.78 ERA, but Mikolas only had a 9.8% HR/FB rate. That’s just higher than 2018. You can see why I feel like it’s so important for his HRs to stay low again. Mikolas doesn’t miss bats. He doesn’t have the velocity he used to have. If his HR worm turns this season, who knows where his bottom will land. It could get really ugly.

One start into the season. Against the Dodgers. And he has a 33.3% HR/FB rate. Not good.

I just keep telling myself, “It was the Dodgers. It was the Dodgers. It was the Dodgers.” Still, it might just be Mikolas. Stay tuned.

Lance Lynn – +9.7 Inches of Vertical Drop vs. Avg

Lance Lynn was great in his first start. He went 4 innings, generating 5 K’s while only walking 1. The innings were short in his first go after Spring Training, but this was the kind of outing the Cardinals hoped they might get from Lynn, who was signed as a lottery ticket with a floor of high innings pitched. Could he recover a smidge of his old form playing in StL? Maybe! The Cards are banking on those innings and the hope for a bounce back.

They might also believe that there are aspects of Lynn’s pitch profile they could improve upon. Like his slider.

Lynn didn’t even start throwing his slider again until 2022. That season, it had just 35.5” of vertical movement – about average. Lynn only threw 51 of them that season. His whiff rate on the pitch? 31.0%. Intriguing.

Last year, his slider rate doubled. 93 total thrown or 6.1% of his pitches. He gained more break – 42.6 inches of drop, about 4.1 inches above average. That’s one of the better rates in the league. His whiff rate held steady – 31.1%.

The Cardinals noticed. It’s only one game, but Lynn threw 10 sliders in his first start. His new slider is much slower – down to 80.1 mph from 86 mph in 2022 – but it has impressive break. He’s getting 52.8 inches of drop, about 9.7 inches above average. That pitch generated a 33.3% whiff rate.

Will this hold up over more starts? Maybe! That’s enough of a shift to make it look intentional. It’s something to keep an eye on.

Steven Matz – 115.8 mph Max Exit Velocity

Matz had a pretty good first start of the season. He went 5 and 1/3, giving up 5 hits, 2 earned runs, and K’ing 3. No HRs allowed. If he does that all season, things will go well for him.

There was one moment in his start, though, that really stands out. He allowed a 115.8 mph double to Shohei Ohtani. 115.8!

That is a huge number. The Cardinals had one hit last season over that total. Willson Contreras had an impressive 117.5 mph shot last season. In 2022, that high belonged to Juan Yepez at 114.4 mph. In one of my favorite stats, the 2021 season high was struck by [redacted]. Can you all remember who it was? I wrote about this particular HR a couple times. For fun, I won’t list the answer. You’ll have to make your guesses in the comments. Unnamed Player had a 115.0 mph HR down the right field line. Just below him, almost more shockingly, was Edmundo Sosa at 114.6 mph.

Since Baseball Savant has measured and recorded exit velocity, the Cardinals have only had two balls struck harder than Ohtani’s 115.8 against Matz. Contreras had the highest. Second, is Marcell Ozuna at 117.2 back in 2018.

Does this stat matter for Matz? Not really. Let’s hope he doesn’t make a habit out of it. Thankfully, he might not face Ohtani again this season.

Kyle Gibson – 7.0 Innings Pitched

There were two ways I could go here. Positive or negative. I’ve opted for positive because why not?

Kyle Gibson did exactly what the Cardinals signed him to do. He gutted out 7 innings of baseball, working around 4 hits, 2 walks, and 2 home runs. It wasn’t all that pretty. His FIP for the day was 6.95. Largely because he only K’ed 4 to his 2 walks and gave up the HRs. The negative – here I am mentioning it after I just said I would be positive – is that Gibson gave up a 52.6% hard-hit rate on the day. Ouch.

Get used to it, Cardinals fans! This is the formula for Gibson. Innings, innings, innings. Pray he can limit the damage done. Sometimes he will. Sometimes he won’t. If he does that enough times – like 32 of them – the final totals should be pretty solid.

Zack Thompson – 25.3% Forkball Rate

Lastly, let’s turn our attention to Zack Thompson. Now… a little bit of caution. I am not your pitch-type expert. I lean on Blake for that. I have my eyes and Baseball Savant and a Twitter account but that’s about it.

It’s fascinating to me that Baseball Savant listed Thompson with both a slider – 33.3% of his pitches – and a curveball – 13.8% of his pitches – and a new pitch that they are labeling a forkball at 25.3% of his pitches thrown. What is this pitch?

The best guess is that this is the re-vamped “split-change” that Thompson reportedly worked on at Tread during the offseason. Here’s a great video of him working on this pitch:

Tread Athlete and Cardinals Starter @zack_thompson25 figuring out the split-change with Performance Coach @mattm1302 ⁠

⁠

Safe to say that it's going to be gross after this offseason.⁠

⁠#TreadFam⁠ pic.twitter.com/aF9hSitUCD — Tread Athletics (@TreadHQ) October 13, 2023

The initial reports on this pitch are encouraging. He generated an amazing 38.5% whiff rate on his “forkball” with an xwOBA of .325. It had a -12 degree launch angle, too, so the contact he got on it was driven straight into the ground.

Overall, Thompson’s velocity was down on his pitches and the club has reported that was likely due to his work with Dusty Blake. They don’t expect it to continue. If he can grab some velocity back and throw this forkball/split-change with command and control this season, look out. I remain pretty optimistic about Thompson despite poor results in his first outing.