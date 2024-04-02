The St. Louis Cardinals win a fun one in San Diego

It is a dangerously stormy night in St. Louis, but in San Diego it was a beautiful evening for baseball. The Cardinals put together a solid team win that was just plain fun to watch. Let’s talk about it!

The Cardinals put runs on the board right away and didn’t let up. Brendan Donovan got his first of his three key hits on the night to lead off the game. After he reached second on what was deemed a passed ball by Padres catcher Luis Campusano — thems the breaks with knuckleballers —, Donovan came around to score on a Nolan Arenado two-out double. Willson Contreras smacked his first homer of the year, a blast traveling 419 feet at 107 mph off the bat, to put the Cardinals up 3-0.

Donovan’s big night continued in the second. He hit a two-out double and came around to score once again off a Paul Goldschmidt single. Not content to just score the runs, Donovan batted a run in and scored in the top of sixth with a two-run homer to put the Cardinals up 6-1.

Kyle Gibson was solid in his Cardinals debut pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on four hits and and two walks with four strikeouts. He induced eight wiffs on the night, three coming from the changeup and three from the sweeper with no hits allowed off the changeup. A particularly sharp changeup to strike out Jake Cronenworth stands out in my mind. Here it is if you are curious:

There were a few other fun moments in the game. The Cardinals were able to turn two double plays, both started by shortstop Masyn Winn, who looked confident and sure-handed in the field. My favorite play of the night I think goes to Jordan Walker and his diving play out in right field. It is hard to tell just from video, but it looks to me like he made an early read to get a good jump and then laid all the way out with his 6-6 frame and by my guess at least 80-inch reach to make the athletic play. It is, of course, way too soon to make any declarations on the state of Walker’s outfield defense, but plays like that certainly help make it seem like he is getting more comfortable and making improvements.

Ryan Helsey came in to close the game out and Cardinals won 6-2. It is late. I am tired. Six is a serious number and that reduced-price drink at On the Run tomorrow is gonna taste so good. At this rate I will need the caffeine. The series continues tomorrow at 8:40 pm again. Miles Mikolas takes the mound against Yu Darvish.

Everyone please stay safe with the storms in the area!