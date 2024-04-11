I am a man of the people and when the people suggest an article idea that involves me having to spend zero thought on what topic to write, I got to jump. Because my brain does not allow me to think of a good article prompt until time pressures me to do so. Which means I can write this article not when I should be in bed, but instead... like an hour earlier.

Also, it’s an off-day. So instead of addressing the most recent game, which we would all like to ignore, throwing out wild takes sounds like a better time. Just off-the-wall takes that you kind of believe, but if forced to put your money where your mouth is, you back away last minute. Because it’s not a good bet. You know it’s not a good bet. And the part of your brain that says “don’t bet on this” is stronger than “I think this is going to happen.”

This comparison obviously fails if you either never bet (pretend you do bet) or are a compulsive gambler (pretend you DIDN’T have a problem with gambling oh my god this is the worst advice one could possibly give to an addict). Another way to phrase it, if you go the statistics route - if said hot take involves a player reaching either their 20th or 80th percentile projection, it’s not hot enough.

It’s a tough needle to thread though, because it also should ideally be within the realm of possibility. I don’t want to steal anybody’s idea, but a hot take I could generate that I don’t actually believe that I think is both super unlikely but also within the realm of possibility: Jordan Walker will hit 40 HRs in 2024. That’s what I’m looking for.

Here are some APRIL HOT TAKES to get this started:

Brendan Donovan will, for at least one season of his career, hit 30 homers.

Yes, this does not need to be 2024 specific, although I suppose it is preferable. Brendan Donovan hit less than 30 career homers in the minors, so him hitting 30 homers in one season in the major leagues seems to me to constitute a hot take. He has also not been particularly homer happy in the majors either, though he did top his professional high in just 371 PAs last year.

The current version of him is not going to be able to do it, I don’t think. I think he’ll have to do the Matt Carpenter transition, though not quite as extreme I imagine. He’s successfully added power already. He has the bat control and the patience to become any type of hitter he wants. If he wants to focus on homers, I think he will be capable of a 30 HR season.

JoJo Romero gets more saves in 2024 than Ryan Helsley

This is based off a very simple premise that I am sure most will agree with. The best reliever in the bullpen becomes the closer eventually. JoJo Romero is the best reliever on the bullpen. Is that a hot take? Well it shouldn’t be. Romero had a better 2023, is having a better start to his 2024, and has a better projection. Helsley actually has a weirdly low projection if we’re being honest, but that’s not my point!

This would not be unprecedented and it wouldn’t necessarily require Helsley to get injured or suck. Giovanny Gallegos was a pretty good reliever in 2022 and lost his job because Helsley was just plain a much better pitcher. I don’t know if there will be that much separation between Romero and Helsley, but Romero is pitching like the pitcher you want most in the most important spots, which actually aren’t always in the 9th inning - but managers treat the 9th as the most important.

Alec Burleson never gets sent to the minors

This is a hot take only insofar as the amount of people who seem to think it’s an inevitably that he will get sent down at some point is large enough that it is seen as pretty unlikely he can stay in St. Louis. But well, he stayed up all year in St. Louis last year and wasn’t even good. A lot of factors contributed to that, hopefully some that don’t apply this year.

But if he’s a reasonably competent hitter, I don’t think he’s getting sent down. And I think he will be a reasonably competent hitter. This is half faith in Alec Burleson, half evidence that the Cardinals are willing to do such a thing.

Cooper Hjerpe will never start an MLB game

Eh, might as go all the way on my doubt that he’ll be a starter at the MLB level. I suspect Hjerpe either never has the control, has too many injury concerns over a large workload, or a combination of both and he ultimately gets promoted as a reliever and never attempted at starter.

There’s actually a current Cardinals who pretty much fits the mold of what I’m talking about: Ryan Helsley. Helsley was a starting pitching prospect - I think Hjerpe is a bit better of a prospect, but not by a ton. He converted to relief while in AAA in 2019 as a multi-inning reliever. And he never started a game as a major leaguer. That might be how they plan to use Hjerpe. Starting though? I’ll believe when he walks less than 10% of batters at a level.

Zach Showalter will be the best Cardinals prospect in the system... at some point

I liked the concept of this take enough that I kind of worked backwards to get to it. Thought of the take, had to find the prospect. There are no good hitting prospects that fit the spirit of this prompt. The hitting prospect I am maybe highest who has enough time to become the best prospect in the system (I think everyone at AA or AAA who would be unexpected just doesn’t have enough time) is Leonardo Bernal, except I think Ivan Herrera would be a pretty good outcome for him and Herrera wasn’t ever even close to the best prospect in the system.

Then there’s Won-Bin Cho, but he would actually probably be a popular answer for this. Showalter’s slow progression in innings will probably make this rather hard, but Tink Hence is more or less the best prospect by national outlets right now and he has the same thing holding him back. But Hence was also a year younger.

Okay I started you guys off. Thank you to country stuff for the idea. He suggested writing your take in ALL CAPS, and you can follow that. That is not a requirement. I obviously didn’t do it. I don’t think an all caps article that was all caps would be that readable and you’d think I’d have just let I AM RANDAL guest post this one.