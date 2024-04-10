Sonny Gray makes his triumphant return in St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 win

Seeing Sonny Gray out on the mound when I turned on the game was a surprise to me. It shouldn’t have been — I read the preview, I read he was making this start tonight, choosing to make his rehab starts during actual games rather than make a start in a minor league game to stretch out. I knew all that was happening, but in an apparent lack of object permanence, I just sort of forgot about Sonny Gray.

I am going to admit something to you all I just realized tonight, but you have to promise you won’t make fun of me? Promise? I realized while seeing Gray pitch tonight that I had been confusing him with Jon Gray this entire time, at least by physical appearance. I guess I hadn’t been paying that much attention to what he looked liked all offseason, because when I saw him pitching tonight my mistake immediately occurred to me. “I thought he has long hair... Ohhh, I know who I am thinking of.”

All this to say I am fool and will not be forgetting about Sonny Gray any time soon. In his first start back he made it clear that he is here to be the ace of the St. Louis Cardinals staff. On 64 pitches he induced 32 swings with six whiffs and 13 fouls, leaving 13 balls hit in play. Five of those went for hits, all singles, and one for a double-play in the top of the fifth inning. By my count, Gray threw only 21 balls out of the zone this game and issued zero walks, which seems like a good sign. The sweeper generated two swings and misses on the night, each at key parts of the game in the top of fourth. With one on for the Phillies and no outs in a scoreless game, Bryce Harper came up to bat. Gray put him away with the sweeper on a check swing strikeout. A batter later with a runner on second and one out, Gray used the sweeper again to strikeout J.T. Realmuto for Gray’s fifth and final strikeout of the game.

The Cardinals got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning on Nolan Gorman’s third homer of the season. They tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with some small ball. Alec Burleson started the inning with a single and advanced to third base on double by Masyn Winn. A sacrifice fly by Victor Scott was just enough to score Burleson and advanced Winn to third (aided by the throw to the plate being far off the mark). Winn scored the third and final run of the game via a groundout from Brendan Donovan.

The Cardinals bullpen was able to hold. Matthew Liberatore began the sixth inning and issued two walks to the first two hitters he faced, but settled down to induce a 4-6-3 double-play from Harper. Harper had a rough day at the plate for the Philidelphia Phillies, going 0-4 with three strikeouts. The rest of the Cardinals ‘pen mowed down the Phillies, racking up eight strikeouts in the final three innings of the game. The Cardinals won 3-0 and Sonny Gray earned his first win with the Birds on the Bat.

If you care to indulge me with a few stray observations, I will list them here.

Nolan Arenado is just unlike anyone I’ve ever seen playing third base, and I was lucky enough to watch Scott Rolen play there for many years. His combination of dexterity, arm strength, and poise under pressure allows him to make plays like this one look easy.

Trey Turner stole his 39th consecutive base without being caught. That is a pretty cool accomplishment and I wanted to be sure to call it out somewhere.

Now, to the rant. I’ve watched some games this season, so I’ve seen the uniforms already, but my eyes didn’t really home in on them then. This is also the first time I’ve really paid attention to the new uniforms and what they look like. I know it has already been pointed out a lot, so I won’t rehash the complaints that have already been made, but I just have to say, seeing “Goldschmidt” in that font and in those tiny letters across the Cardinals first baseman’s proud, strong shoulders really sparked my ire in a way that the uniforms had not yet managed to do. It looks printed on like the giveaway jerseys they give out at games. It offends my sensibilities.

On that note, the rubber game is tomorrow at 12:15 pm CT with Lance Lynn taking on Aaron Nola.