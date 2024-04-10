Game Recap - Apr 10 - A getaway day game versus the Phillies

Pre-game Notes

Lynn takes the hill for the Cardinals. Nola opens for the Phillies. He can be tough.

Would have to think Helsley, Romero and maybe even Liberatore are down today. Zach Thompson could end up being a key part of this game.

Oscillate was the word for this series, no? The weather may oscillate on us a bit today, as the game starts with a bit of a drizzle. Mid-fifties temp. They will definitely want to get this game in before the main weather system hits a few hours from now.

Line-up Machinations

Contreras back at DH, batting 2nd of all spots. His hand not ready to take the beating of catching.

Crawford in for Winn at SS, Burleson in for Goldy at 1B. Goldy is really lost, not unusual for April. He will warm.

Gorman back in the third spot. He seems to be getting timed up a bit better.

The game

T1 - Schwarber starts with a 4 pitch walk. I hate walks! Turner K’s. Harper goes oppo, F7. Scott takes a bad route on a Realmuto fly ball, gets turned around and turns out three into an E-8 and a run scored, no RBI. Ugh. It was ... not pretty. Welcome to the big leagues, kid. There is that walk scoring yet again. Single by Bohm drives in Realmuto. Marsh predictably K’s. Maybe the BABIP gods won’t favor him today. 25 pitches for Lynn, 2 unearned runs. Phils up 2-0.

B1 - Donovan leads off with a walk. Contreras K’s. Nola velo not particularly intimidating. Hasn’t crossed 90 yet. That can’t be good (for them). Gorman pops out F6. Arenado out 6-3.

T2 - Lynn has a quick, clean inning. F8. K. Pop-out.

B2 - Herrera leads off with HR that would have been out anywhere. Burleson lines out 102 mph. For some reason, the BABIP gods really dislike him. Cardinal’s may need to hunt up an AL team that does not have a good hitting ex-Cardinal prospect to fit into their line-up and trade him there to get his luck changed. Crawford K’s. Walker continues pounding ground balls into out, 5-3. Cards cut Phil’s lead to 2-1.

T3 - Schwarber pops out. Turner walks on 4 uncompetitive pitches. Remembering the mound conditions aren’t optimal. Cold and wet. Wild pick-off puts Turner at 2nd. They rule it E-1. I dislike errors following walks. Compounding mistakes can turn into big innings. Harper walks. That’s been a theme this series. Realmuto pops out foul. Bohm backwards K to end the inning. Kind of a slog that inning for Lynn, now at 55 pitches.

B3 - Scott pops out. Donovan ties it on HR on 0-2 down and in pitch. Cardinals no longer last in the NL in homeruns. Contreras walks. Gorman GIDP 4-6-3. Nola at 52 pitches, has only 2 swings and misses. He does seem to be dialing in his knuckle curve a bit, which escaped him early. Game now tied 2-2.

T4 - Marsh out 4-3. Good hands for Gorman. That was 107 skipping off the wetness. I think I’m ok with him out there defensively as an everyday player. Castellanos K’s. Stott out F8. Lynn at 70. Will need a quick inning if he is to pitch 6.

B4 - Arenado flies out to right. Oppo for him again? That is like twice this week. A trend? Herrera pops out to short. Burleson line drive single. Crawford grounds out. Still 2-2.

T5 - Rojas pops out. Schwarber K’s. Turner walks in front of Harper. Lynn’s belt breaks? There has got to be a good pun there. Wonder if Lynn will still pitch around Harper here. Harper refuses to let him, lining a 3-0 pitch out F8. Lynn at 94 pitches.

B5 - Walker drives 401 mph to straightaway center for ... an F8. Scott out 3 unassisted. Donovan F8. Nola beginning to get in a groove. At 72 pitches. Tied 2-2.

T6 - Pallante in. Lynn’s day done - 5 IP, 6 K, 4 BB, 2 unearned runs. ERA for season now 2.63. He did well to keep two error-walk sequences from becoming an avalanche of runs. Pallante struggled. Faced four batters, didn’t retire any. 3 singles with a walk sandwiched in (there’s those walks again) plating two runs. Of course, the walk came around, again. I believe all 3 singles were over 100 mph. Thompson came in and fairly quickly restored order. Induced Stott into a popout, Rojas with a harmless pop single and Schwarber and Turner K’ed, with Turner caught looking. Pretty nice job limiting the damage by Thompson there. Phils now up 4-2.

B6 - Nola is on cruise control now, after struggling with command early. Contreras backwards K. Gorman walked. I’m liking most of his ABs. Arenado out 5-3, Gorman to 2nd. Herrera out F8.

T7 - Thompson back out. Harper, Bohm and Marsh all K, with a Realmuto single sandwiched in there. Thompson’s breaking stuff very sharp. His velo is still down - 90-ish. Wonder why? But very sharp.

B7 - Stram in for Nola, out after 93 pitches. His line in 6 IP, 3 hits, 3 walks, 3 K, 2 runs. Burleson out 4-3. Winn backwards K in a poor pinch-hit AB. Took 2 strikes, swung at pitch out of the zone. His first MLB pinch-hit perhaps? Walker grounds out 6-3 on a ball hit 111 mph into the ground. Selectivity and launch angle are his kryptonite.

T8 - Thompson back out. Castellanos backwards K. Stott safe on first after beating Thompson to bag on dribbler. Challenge on the call, but upheld. Rojas pops out. Schwarber with a 115 mph single to Walker. I watched the replay. Despite contrary reports, the cover did not exactly come off this ball. Turner K’s. If you are keeping score at home, that is 6 K’s for Thompson in 11 batters.

B8 - Soto in for Stram. Scott expands an ugly day into downright brutal. He breaks his 0-24 streak with an infield dribbler single, only to turn the wrong way and get tagged out after over-running first. Methinks the frustrations of his hitting are beginning to bleed over into the things he usually does quite well (DEF and BsR). Donovan out 4-3. Contreras singles. Gorman walks. Dominguez in for Soto. Arenado with RBI single. Herrera grounds out 1-3 on a 9 pitch AB in which he saw 1 strike, but swung the bat 7 times. He refused to take the walk the Phils were giving him. Final pitch was probably 6-8 inches outside. Cards close to within 4-3.

T9 - Thompson back out, again! Harper out 4-3. Thompson out, too. Final line 3.1 IP, 6 K, 4H, 0 Runs. Very good. Kittridge in. He induces a Realmuto pop out and K’s Bohm.

B9 - Burleson tatoos another single. His average EV this game is good. Winn pops out. Walker gets laungh angle-itis again and hits into GIDP to end the game. Phils win 4-3.

Post-game notes (and random musings)