Guest Post: VEB At 20 - An Outsider Weighs In

As part of the great run of guests that I’ve had on Meet Me at Musial this year, I was recently able to chat with Jason Hill. While our on air conversation was enjoyable and Jason was as insightful as always, it was our chat after we clicked off the record button that stuck with me. We were talking about Viva El Birdos and its history and he asked me if I’d ever submitted anything for the site. I told him I hadn’t but as they are celebrating this milestone and given my status as one of the Old Men of the Internet, I thought I might try to discuss what VEB has been and is from someone that’s been around but never behind the velvet ropes.

It’s true that I’ve never written anything official for the site, though I’ve always had an idea my résumé was incomplete without such a credit, but you can’t be around as long as I have been without having some interactions with the main Cardinals fan site on the internet. Back in 2007, months before I started my first blog, I assisted founder Larry Borowsky in running an All-Time Cardinals Tournament, grading the brackets that the readers had submitted. Larry and I interacted a lot in those days. He was very supportive when the United Cardinal Bloggers went online and occasionally would participate in those projects.

To tell you how far back that goes, when looking through my emails for this post, I saw something I’d forgotten about. Back then I was on a bulletin board (kids, ask your parents) called CardsClubhouse and we did some community projections, trying to crowdsource how players would do in the upcoming series. VEB was doing them about the same time, so we tended to compare how similar and how different they were. I have an email to Larry that says I thought that the projections for Adam Wainwright would be a real test to see how similar or different they were going to be, since there was no real history to go by.

I don’t remember when Larry started taking on staff but by the time he turned it over to Dan Moore in 2008, things were rolling well. I heard Alex Crisafulli say when he visited the Viva podcast lately that he thinks of the site kinda like Saturday Night Live, because it has different eras of writers and it has a different flavor depending on who makes up the ensemble. The showrunners set the tone, though, and as hard as it was to compete with the Borowsky era, the Moore years were right up there with it.

I was tangentially involved with the next transition that, suffice it to say, did not have the smoothness of Larry to Dan nor the longevity. In 2013 I started up The Cardinal Conclave, which was an attempt to have a lot of blogs under one banner, to try to bring the regular content that Viva has always been known for. One of those blogs was the St. Louis Perfectos and it was run by Mike Grabowski.

Mike had not been writing very long when the powers that be at SBNation and Dan got sideways on some things and Dan turned in his resignation. I’m not sure how Mike got on their radar but they offered him the job. He and I discussed the situation but when you get a chance to run the biggest Cardinals blog on the internet, you hate not to take it. Those sort of opportunities don’t come along very often. So he took it.

Any outsider was going to have a hard time coming into that situation, with a readership loyal to Dan and distrustful of anyone coming afterwards. That said, Mike didn’t get off on the right foot either with a couple of his posts, perhaps trying too hard, and there was enough sturm und drang that he quickly left the position and, for all intents and purposes, the internet. I hear from Mike now and again and he’s still a devoted Cardinals fan, though I don’t think he’ll take his chances in the written arena again.

Ben Humphries then took over and, honestly, that’s what should have happened all along—a long-time contributor to the blog stepping into the position to keep things afloat. There was no other way a transition from Dan was going to work. Ben kept his calm, undramatic demeanor in charge for a year or so until Craig Edwards took over. Much like Ben, Craig was smart, well-written, and a steady hand on the tiller. It’s a feather in the site’s cap that he is now working for the players’ union.

Josey Curtis, another blogger that I had interactions with on the United Cardinal Bloggers before she came on board here, took over for a while before the irrepressible Heather Simon added her name to this illustrious company. If I’ve missed anyone or gotten things mixed up, remember that I am just an old wizened man talking about the good old days and that doesn’t mean that accuracy is high on the list of expectations.

Throughout this whole history, though, it’s been the writing that has been what has kept VEB on the front page of the Cardinal blogosphere; the (as I once told Mr. Borowsky) 900-pound gorilla in the room. It’s always been a place where you find the smartest takes on the issues of the day with no hot takes or reflexive bashing of the club. VEB writers have moved on to FanGraphs and have not missed a beat. And, much like NotGraphs did, whimsy and fun can sit beside heat maps and detailed analytics comfortably in this environment. I still miss Alex Fritz’s LEGO creations—sure, they were technically not on VEB proper but they were an offspring of the site as well.

When VEB started, the only thing it lacked was an extensive look at the prospects that were coming up. You went to Eric Manning’s Future Redbirds for that but eventually, the two behemoths came together and you had the final piece to the puzzle. Eric led to The Red Baron (also known as Aaron Schafer) which led to Blake Newberry. The attention to detail to the minors has only increased over time and we’ve been the beneficiaries of that great work.

I don’t think that writing at Viva El Birdos has lost its luster at all. It’s possible that the blog posts don’t drive the overall Cardinal conversation as much as they used to, which has nothing to do with the site and everything to do with the changing internet landscape. Blogs were the thing after the turn of the century (wow, that sounds old) with a new one popping up every day. The first time I wrote up a guide to the Cardinal blogosphere there were over 40 blogs. Just five years later, I was writing up one on Cardinal podcasts. Between the ease of the spoken word and the ability to fire out opinions on Twitter the era of the blog has, if not gone, definitely ebbed.

As Terrance Mann once said, though, “VEB has marked the time.” Some of the best moments in Cardinal history can be found in the site’s archives. It’s a remarkable team that has been there, is currently there, and no doubt the next generation of writers will be remarkable as well. Congrats to Viva El Birdos on 20 years. Here’s to many more!