BREAKING: Entire Cardinals’ Lineup Placed on Restricted List, Plan Trip to Visit Dalai Lama (Parody)

After dropping three out of four games to the juggernaut LA Dodgers, the Cardinals’ 2024 season seems to be picking up right where they left off last year. As of this morning, St. Louis ranks dead last in team wRC+ and position-player fWAR.

John Mozeliak announced an emergency presser this morning, where he spoke to Cardinals’ media:

“In light of the recent offensive struggles, we are sending our entire starting lineup to Tibet to reinvigorate their spiritualities and clear their minds. We have made arrangements with CCP officials to secure a safe passage for our guys into the autonomous region. There, they’ll be meeting with the Dalai Lama and participating in daily exercises to cleanse their souls. As far as replacements go, we like what we have internally and feel like we can still compete in the Central.”

“I was in the office late at night while my wife was at the movies, but I wasn’t invited” Stated Mozeliak. “Suddenly, it hit me: we need to listen to our veteran leaders more. I immediately called my best friends Paul and Nolan for a meeting in my office the next day.”

“Let’s just say we have a mutual interest in alternative remedies,” snickered Nolan Arenado. “Paul and I first thought of the idea while the rest of the team was together in Toronto playing the Blue Jays a couple of years ago.”

It’s worth noting that Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt spent plenty of time this offseason golfing with Aaron Rodgers and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his country club in McLean, Virginia. The New York Jets QB spoke about how his turmoil-filled final season with the Green Bay Packers led to him seeking answers about the greater world around him, and that his conversations with the esteemed leader in Tibet, along with the drug Ayuasca, led to an “awakening of his inner-self”.

As of now, there’s no timetable for their return. Ayahuasca is on MLB's banned substances list, so they must wait until the drug is fully flushed from their systems to return to baseball. In the meantime, the players have received an exemption from the commissioner’s office to partake in the vision quest. “We think we have the talent to win while our guys are out getting better,” mentioned Mozeliak at the emergency press conference. “We have six starting pitchers and they’re going to carry us through the season.”

One reporter, visibly disillusioned at what he just heard, asked “Surely, the team won’t be good offensively if this happens. What will you do if the team loses another 90 games this season?”

Mozeliak simply shrugged and replied: “Jace LaViolette would look good in Cardinal red”

He was subsequently fined $100,000 for tampering.