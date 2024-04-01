Minor Leaguers with pivotal seasons - 2024

Just like last year, I posted both an MLB version and now a minor league version of players with pivotal seasons. The minor league portion probably isn’t what you think it is. Instead of players at risk of employment (though they might be), it’s players who need to perform to think they have a possible future with the Cards. This year. Not in a future year. If they do not perform this year, you can write them off as a future Cardinal in any productive role. At least goes the theory.

Let’s look at last year for example. I chose 12 players. The list is mostly comprised of players who did not pass the test, but it also featured a couple big success stories. 2020 4th rounder LJ Jones recently got released after a 66 wRC+ season in AA. Mack Chambers did not make it to the 2023 season, getting released in March of last year. Francisco Hernandez had a 67 wRC+ in High A and got released at the end of last season. Tre Fletcher struck out in almost half his plate appearances and got released.

Other players had bad seasons, but are still in the Cardinal organization. Repeating High A, 23-year-old Osvaldo Tovalin had an 81 wRC+. Wilfredo Pereira saw his K rate collapse in AA, striking out just 17.6% of hitters at 24. Connor Lunn didn’t exactly have a bad season, but he had almost the samae exact K rate, BB rate and GB rate upon repeating AA, so it doesn’t seem like starting is in his future. Austin Love got hurt two starts into the season, missing the rest. Neither Mike Antico nor Matt Koperniak really did enough last year - Antico never making the AAA roster and Koperniak having a below average hitting line in AAA at 25.

But there were two players who passed with flying colors: Ian Bedell and Pedro Pages. Both became top 20 prospects according to this site.

This year, I don’t have 12 names, but I do have ten names for you. If two of these names can become top 20 prospects next year, that would be... probably expected honestly if you see a couple of the names.

Michael Curialle, 3B

Some of these names are going to be players with a legitimate chance at being on a top 20 list and some of these players are probably not going to be anything. Curialle is the latter. He spent all of last season in Low A and had a 122 wRC+ at 22-years-old. But the 12th rounder does not have a season to spare and must keep doing that. I can’t see an MLB future if he’s not successful at High A in 2024.

Lizandro Espinoza, SS

Maybe a bit too young to be on this list, but also probably the player with the lowest standard to meet. After a 19-game sample in Low A in 2022, Espinoza hit for a measly 58 wRC+ in 413 PAs. As a shortstop prospect, I don’t consider an above average hitting line necessary, although obviously that would be preferable. But if he hits anywhere close to a 58 wRC+ as a 21-year-old in Low A, that’ll be close to 1,000 plate appearances of dreadful hitting, which might actually net a release.

Pete Hansen, SP

Hansen has the unfortunate reality of being old for his level. He’ll be 23 in High A next year. You can’t be old for your level and bad. I think AA is the real test for a prospect like him, so I don’t expect him to fail. But that’s why he’s on the list, if he does struggle in High A, you can write him off a starter for good.

Quinn Mathews, SP

I don’t love putting a recent draft pick who has never pitched before on this list, because then there’s an argument to putting any recent draft pick on this list. I think there’s an exception with Mathews, because of how old he is. He hasn’t pitched a professional inning and he turns 24 in October of this year. He’s supposed to be near-MLB ready and he better be because he doesn’t have time to go one level at a time.

Noah Mendlinger, OF

We’re starting to get to the point where we maybe need to pay attention to Mendlinger, because even though the scouting does not support him being an MLB player, he’s had an above average hitting line at every level despite being young at each stop. He had a 127 wRC+ in AA this past season. He’s still just 23 this upcoming year and will see AAA time.

So in a way this isn’t a pivotal year at all, except I kind of feel like the age thing is a big reason to pay attention to him and that will only last so long. He’s had a below .100 ISO at every stop except 16 games in High A to start 2023. You need some power. That’s the only thing missing from Mendlinger’s game.

Ramon Mendoza, 2B

It seems like Mendoza is more of a bench player. He’s not necessarily a priority. He repeated High A last season at 22, and cut down his K rate and improved his ISO, improving his wRC+ from 81 to 121. I think I had entertained putting him on last year’s list, but his hitting line up to that point was unimpressive enough that I wasn’t sure if he was already roster filler.

But after the impressive improvement last season and at a still young 23, what Mendoza does could and probably will determine his future.

Inohan Panigua, SP

In an injury-plagued year repeating High A, Panigua arguably pitched worse than 2022. Now he’ll be 24 and probably pitching in High A again. He cannot fail this year. The starters are on my list because I am referring to their future as starters, but honestly I’m not sure he has any relief future if 2024 doesn’t go well.

Cesar Prieto, 2B

Prieto stands out on this list for being a very different kind of pick. He’s already seen AAA and we pretty much know what he is. But after disappointing at AAA, he’s now repeating AAA and will play in his age 25 season. I’m not saying he needs to make the majors this year - the Cardinals roster construction could make that difficult honestly - but he obviously can’t have a below average hitting line, especially with his defense not adding any value. On the flip side, if he explodes this year in AAA, he’s probably an actual prospect.

William Sullivan, 1B

I have expressed my skepticism towards Sullivan in the past, but even if you’re high on Sullivan, I can’t see how you would disagree with this. He’s already 23 and can’t afford to stall at a level. To make matters worse, he’s a 1B-only prospect already so he really has to hit the hell out of the ball. And he might.

Cade Winquest, SP

Another player whose age makes it kind of hard for me to see what some others see. Winquest was fine in Low A, but not great, and he’s going to be 24 in High A already.

You can see a theme with the picks. Players who are already old for their level can’t have a lost season. Some of these picks, the players are not old for their level, but will be. Some of these guys will get released, some will be fine, and a couple might break out and have a great pivotal minor league season.