Is a repeat of 2023 on the horizon for the Cardinals?

I will admit, I’m feeling a little bit relieved after seeing John Denton’s report that Sonny Gray is progressing well, as well as confirmation from Gray himself.

#STLCards RHP Sonny Gray (right hamstring strain) progressed to the point that he was throwing from 60 feet on Thursday.



Meanwhile, CF Tommy Edman (right wrist surgery) resumed hitting off a tee following a pause in his rehab plan because of wrist pain.https://t.co/nHPrVWKl7s — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 7, 2024

But this week’s injury scare brought back some unpleasant memories for Cardinals fans.

For context, Gray left his start on Monday with a hamstring issue and the next day it was revealed that he had suffered a strain.

Fortunately, it’s mild, but it means he could miss Opening Day. And when John Mozeliak was asked about pursuing other starters such as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, he gave a typical Mo answer, that being he didn’t feel it was necessary.

And so, right away, I began to think back to when he made the six starters comment, when he so arrogantly believed that what the Cardinals had was enough and as a result didn’t add any pitching.

And by the time Adam Wainwright went down with his groin injury, there was nobody viable to replace him. We all know what happened from there. It was only the worst season the Cardinals had endured since 1990.

And while I’m encouraged to hear that Gray threw from 60 feet today and he feels good about things, the idea of walking into Los Angeles without him is quite frightening, even if he returns early in the season.

Kyle Gibson also allowed four runs yesterday against the Astros over just three innings, so that’s also a major red flag, and I think it’s fair to wonder if the Cardinals may endure a repeat of 2023.

Will the Cardinals repeat 2023’s mistakes?

The Cardinals added three starters this winter, with Gray really being the only one I trust. And when he was pulled on Monday, I immediately began to understand just how much trouble the Cardinals will be in if he misses any time this season.

I already mentioned Gibson getting touched for four runs, but this rotation beyond Gray is quite sketchy. While I expect Miles Mikolas to be better, he had a bad year in 2023 and is 35. He also allowed the most hits of any pitcher in baseball, so that’s something to be concerned about.

We’re going to see Lance Lynn today, so I’ll reserve judgement until we see what he does. But his numbers last year were uninspiring, as he posted a 5.73 ERA with the White Sox and Dodgers.

Then you have Steven Matz, who proved last year that he’s still a viable starter. But his issue is more health related. Can he stay healthy for a full 162 games? Or will he ultimately suffer the same fate as 2022 and 2023.

This is why it’s so important for the Cardinals to keep Gray healthy, and also why it’s foolish for Mo to not even consider adding Snell or Montgomery. And I don’t want to hear about the DeWitt’s and their budget. They have plenty of money to spend, and just won’t adapt to changing times.

So, if Gray were to go down for any period of time, the Cardinals would be in significant trouble, and they might regress to 2023 levels.

I love Miles Mikolas, and I don’t think he’s a bad pitcher by any stretch. But a rotation with him as the ace just isn’t viable or sustainable. Last year proved that.

It sounds to me like if Gray is out at all, he won’t be out for long. Hopefully if he misses Opening Day, he can still make a start during that first series against the Dodgers or sometime on the road trip. Maybe he could even get the ball in the home opener and make his official Cardinals debut there.

But it still goes to show that without him, the Cardinals aren’t any better than they were last year.