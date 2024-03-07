Hyping up Steven Matz - A Hunt and Peck

Earlier this week we freaked out over the injury to Sonny Gray. The universe demands balance and balance I shall provide in the form of some optimism about the rotation. Something that has been discussed here at Viva El Birdos in the past is St. Louis Cardinals starter Steven Matz and the intriguing possibilities his pitching arsenal provides. This is, of course, provided he can stay healthy, which so far in his career has not been the case. In 2023 and for the majority of his career, the lefty has primarily thrown a sinker, following it up with a changeup, and then mixing in a curveball.

However.

Look where this sinker ends up.

That’s bad. Everyone knows a sinker is supposed to sink. That’s a big meatball.

Except it isn’t? In the 1,046 sinkers Matz threw in 2023 roughly 632 of them were in the upper third of the zone of missed high, with 239 in the upper third of the zone. These are among some of his most valuable pitches, per Baseball Savant’s Run Value.

Ben Clemens explained it further in his article for Fangraphs from February called The High Sinker Paradox.

High sinkers rock. They rock more than sinkers do overall, in fact: Sinkers thrown in or near the strike zone racked up 1.6 runs above average per 100 pitches in 2023... So in the end, maybe the answer is that pitchers with good sinkers really should throw them high in the zone. They should throw them low in the zone, too, and they do, 50% more frequently than they throw them up in the zone. They should also avoid grooving pitches down the center, and avoid missing the zone by enough that it’s an easy take. All of these things are obvious.

Near the end of 2023, Matz seemed to really turn a corner. After returning to the rotation on July 9, Matz pitched almost 33 innings in seven games with a 1.86 ERA, 2.84 FIP, 25.2% K rate and 4.6% walk rate before ending the season with an injury. Nate Schwartz of Pitcher List has and excellent article about Matz from Wednesday, Steven Matz’s Forgotten Breakout, that details this end-of-season resurgence.

Part of Matz’s revival in his second starting stint was the sinker’s velocity. After sitting around 93.5 mph in his first time starting, he was at 94.7 mph at the end of the season. This aligned with his heightened velocity in the bullpen, which he carried through the rest of the season. In addition to velocity, the sinker has good ride, which helps garner whiffs. It gets 10.5 inches of induced vertical break, which is almost three inches more than the 7.8 inches of iVB for the average sinker.

There is a lot of really good stuff in that article about the rest of Matz’s repertoire, which, though I am trying to tamper my expectations, I can’t help but be a little excited about Matz. Health has and seemingly will continue to be the major impediment to Matz’s success. I don’t know if there is a way to remedy that. With the injury to Sonny Gray, a healthy Matz could jump up to being the best starter in the rotation. He just has to stay on the field.

